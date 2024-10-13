Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Big Lots is closing 2 New Hampshire stores. Here's where

    By Rin Velasco, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    New Hampshire is losing two of its Big Lots stores.

    Big Lots , one of America's largest home discount retailers, announced in August plans to close over 300 locations, following an announcement before that they planned to close 30 to 40 stores. Now, another sweep of closures has been announced.

    The Belmont location, 96 Daniel Webster Highway, Belmont , and the Rochester location, 96 Milton Road, Rochester , are closing. A closing sale of up to 20% off, with limited exceptions applied, has already started, according to the website.

    Earlier this year, they announced that the Claremont location was closing.

    The big box discount retail chain primarily sells furniture and décor products, as well as food and clothing, so shoppers will have to find another place for affordable finds.

    These closures also follows the recent trend of retailers closing up locations.

    Why is Big Lots closing stores

    The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September , and has blamed macroeconomic challenged including inflation for why they're closing stores.

    The only states not affected by Big Lots closures to this point are Delaware, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

    Where are Big Lots stores in New Hampshire

    Big Lots locations include stores in: Belmont, Derry, Goffstown, Nashua and Rochester, according to the company's website.

    Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Big Lots is closing 2 New Hampshire stores. Here's where

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Walgreens to close 1,200 stores across US. How many stores are in New Hampshire?
    Portsmouth Herald9 hours ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Housing crunch: New federal bill would pay farmers to put housing rentals on their land
    Portsmouth Herald17 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy