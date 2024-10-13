New Hampshire is losing two of its Big Lots stores.

Big Lots , one of America's largest home discount retailers, announced in August plans to close over 300 locations, following an announcement before that they planned to close 30 to 40 stores. Now, another sweep of closures has been announced.

The Belmont location, 96 Daniel Webster Highway, Belmont , and the Rochester location, 96 Milton Road, Rochester , are closing. A closing sale of up to 20% off, with limited exceptions applied, has already started, according to the website.

Earlier this year, they announced that the Claremont location was closing.

The big box discount retail chain primarily sells furniture and décor products, as well as food and clothing, so shoppers will have to find another place for affordable finds.

These closures also follows the recent trend of retailers closing up locations.

Why is Big Lots closing stores

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September , and has blamed macroeconomic challenged including inflation for why they're closing stores.

The only states not affected by Big Lots closures to this point are Delaware, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

Where are Big Lots stores in New Hampshire

Big Lots locations include stores in: Belmont, Derry, Goffstown, Nashua and Rochester, according to the company's website.

Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Big Lots is closing 2 New Hampshire stores. Here's where