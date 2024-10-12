Wiggly Bridge wins approval for storage, kitchen expansion amid 'whisky fungus' claims

YORK, Maine — Wiggly Bridge Distillery has received approval for its expansion and the construction of a new storage facility, with the condition that it will not be used for aging whiskey barrels.

The project, approved by a 5-0 Planning Board vote on Oct. 10, includes a new storage facility identical to the current barrel house and an addition for a new kitchen. The plan specifies that “ethanol emitting processes” are prohibited in both the storage building and the addition.

This marks the distillery’s second attempt since 2022 to build the storage facility, which was originally intended for storing barrels with aging spirits. Residents had previously opposed the expansion due to concerns about the spread of Baudoinia , or “whiskey fungus,” which has been known to grow near distilleries across the country.

The distillers are already permitted to age whiskey in their current barrel house on the property. The project was rejected last year because the Planning Board was concerned allowing additional barrel storage would violate the town’s ordinance on vapor emissions exiting the property.

Residents who opposed the project the first time returned to urge the Planning Board to reject it again, fearing the distillery might later seek an amendment to allow more aging barrels in the new building.

Planning Board Chair David Woods II, who co-owns the distillery with his father, recused himself from the board to present his family’s application. Peter Smith, who chaired the board during the application process, stated that they would not consider concerns about whiskey fungus since the proposed project did not include aging alcohol.

“As I went through everything you submitted, it was perfectly clear,” Smith told Woods II before the board voted. “You did a great job.”

Wiggly Bridge 'grateful' for approval, 'puzzled' at continued opposition

Wiggly Bridge has been making whiskey and other spirits in York since 2012, most recently in their historic 1880s-era barn at 441 Route 1. David Woods has owned businesses in York for five decades.

Wiggly Bridge’s father and son team has won awards across the country for their whiskey, rum, vodkas, gin, rum and other spirits. Two years ago, they sought their expansion out of necessity, they said, as they were out of space and looking to expand their production and storage of whiskey barrels.

Residents who opposed expansion said they were concerned the growth of the distillery would mean an increase in the presence of whiskey fungus in the area. They have pointed to photographs of the black fungus coating buildings and cars in states like Kentucky and Tennessee, where large distilleries operate.

Wiggly Bridge has said they never intend to grow as large as the major distilleries that produce enough ethanol to coat the local community. They have also argued that there is no known threat to human health associated with Baudoinia.

Residents have remained concerned the expansion would impact their health and home values. They have pointed to a study commissioned by the town and done through a professor at the University of Maine that concluded Wiggly Bridge was the likely source of whiskey fungus identified in samples via microscope. Wiggly Bridge responded this year with their own study through the University of New Hampshire that determined, through DNA analysis, that there was no whiskey fungus found near the distillery.

Residents disputed that DNA study, reaching out to the firm Sporometrics which was founded by James Scott who is credited with classifying Baudoinia. The firm’s mycologist Richard Summerbell wrote a review of the report that called into question its accuracy. Opponents of the expansion submitted the letter to the Planning Board despite the board’s intent not to consider fungus in the pending application.

Amanda Woods, married to Woods II and who works with her husband and father-in-law running their businesses, said her family is grateful the Planning Board granted them approval. Her family has said they intend to age more barrels offsite after distilling the spirits in York in response to feedback from residents.

Woods said her family is also still disappointed with the residents' reaction to their expansion and expects they will file an appeal.

“We are puzzled that the same group continues to object, even to something as simple as a storage building,” Woods said. “We addressed their concerns about ethanol vapor long before DNA tests confirmed that whiskey fungus wasn’t an issue.”

Residents have filed a citizens' petition that will go before voters on Nov. 5 that would restrict future distilleries in town. The ordinance before voters seeks to require distilleries to be 400 feet from dwelling units and within a lot of at least 25 acres.

