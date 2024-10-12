Splaine: Imagine high-speed passenger rail service along the East Coast corridor

Imagine it: High-speed East Coast rail service connecting Canada to Florida with trains that can rival and compete with other modes of transportation in an ever-growing market. It's not just a dream: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is working on it.

The New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Seacoast learned the value of summitry in the early 1990s. In May of 1991, when the bad news about closure of Pease Air Force Base and the possible closure of Portsmouth Naval shipyard was hanging hard on our local economy and mindset, the Seacoast Economic Summit assembled some of our best visionaries and economists to consider options and action.

We will be facing more challenges ahead, certainly with our economy. We should use this time to get to the front of the line of ideas and plans being discussed nationally for our transportation systems, not just locally but throughout New England as well as our connectivity with the rest of the East Coast.

There has been a lot of discussion among us locally during the past thirty years or so about improving ways we get around, with some good results. But opportunities for improving our rail service are on the horizon. We have the chance to join in and help design our future.

High-speed rail service which could provide travel significantly higher than 200 mph is being considered a realty in parts of the country. Even high-speed maglev transportation − that means trains being slightly levitated above rails to reduce friction, thus allowing greater speed − is a real possibility to build hereabouts.

It already is in parts of the world and could happen here. Have fun with Google Search and YouTube some night.For those who believe that there is a limit to how wide our roads can become and how much more traffic − and noise -- can be carried along our turnpikes, transportation options can reduce some of life's pressures. Those roads and the vehicles that travel on them affect our environment as well.

Having easier, more reliable and cost-effective travel for business or passengers would be good for our economy at multiple levels. Higher-speed train services would let us look for housing on a regional basis instead of just inside the limits of a short distance from work. That would make housing affordability competitive between communities.

This past December, the President Joe Biden-Vice President Kamala Harris Administration announced a commitment of $8 billion to fund planning for ten high-speed rail projects through the country. At least one is along the Eastern Corridor, affecting our area.

Locally there has been considerable interest in further expanding rail opportunities, including from seacoast leaders. Our own Member of Congress, Chris Pappas, has been a longtime supporter of rail passenger service and in 2021 joined with two dozen other Congressional members in encouraging the study of "bullet trains," which use high-speed technology.

Former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has been a leader in the effort as well. With the excessive truck and car clutter on area turnpikes, her city would greatly benefit from wider availability of housing, and the business opportunities that presents, from high-speed train service.

I especially liked the way Secretary Buttigieg offered a follow up comment when he was at a high-speed rail conference this past April: "Our twins are 2 and a half years old. I was on drop-off duty this morning and they have − I have no idea why − they've been asking me about my work."

He continued, "I tell them I work on cars, that I work on planes and that I work on trains, and I'm working on making those trains go faster. And one of the things I really love is the thought that they're 2 and a half now, and if we hit our marks, they will never know a world without high-speed rail in the United States."

That's what it's about. So, is it time for a Seacoast Transportation Summit similar to the one we had in 1991? It just needs a dream that can become real to make it happen.

Today's quote: "Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try." − President John F. Kennedy

Next time: Are we ready for the Nov. 5th election?

Variously since 1969, Jim Splaine has been New Hampshire state senator for six years, representative for 24 years, Police Commission and School Board member, Portsmouth assistant mayor for 12 years and city councilor for 18 years. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouthNH@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Splaine: Imagine high-speed passenger rail service along the East Coast corridor