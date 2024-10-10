Who'll win in Week 6? Our picks for undefeated Exeter, plus three teams aiming for .500

The Exeter High School football team is rolling to the tune of a perfect 5-0 record, Winnacunnet moved to 4-1 with a rebound win in Week 5 following a loss to Exeter, and Dover kept its playoff hopes alive with its second straight win, defeating Portsmouth/Oyster River.

Week 6 brings much at stake with Spaulding (1-4) in a must-win Division I game at home against Alvirne, and Marshwood, St. Thomas Aquinas and Dover all attempting to get to back to .500.

In Division III, Somersworth (2-2) returns after a bye week and will head to Laconia, and in Maine's 8-Man Small South, Traip Academy (1-4) will look to pick up a Homecoming win Friday.

York, after snapping a three-game losing streak last week, is off this week in Class C South action.

Here are this week's matchups and our predictions:

Oxford Hills (2-3) at Portsmouth/Oyster River (0-5)

Kickoff: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

The breakdown: The ClipperCats are better than their record indicates, but are still searching for their season's first win.

Oxford Hills possesses a lot of height at the wide receiver position, something Portsmouth head coach Brian Pafford is aware of from previous matchups. Oxford Hills quarterback Carter Wyman also likes to run the ball.

Some of Wyman's favorite targets include 6-foot-4 receivers Brayden Murch and Eli Laverdiere. Pafford said if the ClipperCats can match their opponents' physicality they can pull off the win.

"The size of the receivers will continue to give us problems with our smaller defensive backs," Pafford said.

The ClipperCats have averaged 22 points in the last two games, and look to continue their efficiency on that side of the ball. Running back Porter Lalime had 230 all-purpose yards last week and caught two of Andy Brown's three touchdown passes.

Our prediction: The ClipperCats will struggle containing the size at multiple positions from the Oxford Hills offense, but the Portsmouth/Oyster River offense should find holes on a defense that has allowed its fair share of points. Oxford Hills 28, Portsmouth/Oyster River 21.

Exeter (5-0) at Timberlane (0-5)

Kickoff: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

The breakdown: Clicking on all cylinders may be the best phrase to describe Exeter through the season's first five weeks. Playing on the road has been no issue for the Blue Hawks who are 3-0 away from Eustis Field. On the other hand, Timberlane is 0-2 at home.

But don't let the Timberlane's 0-5 record fool you, according to Exeter head coach Bill Ball.

"What I see on tape doesn't match what their record is," Ball said. "They're a lot better than what their record shows."

The Timberlane offense is led by quarterback Jeremy Mlocek, who Ball called polished. Mlocek's weapons include Michael Santosuosso, Liam Kelley and Spencer Brien.

"We're going to have to be at our very, very best defensively because they throw the ball quite a bit," Ball said. (Mlocek) makes plays with his feet, and makes plays with his arms."

Defensively, the Blue Hawks will have to be prepared to sit back and stay in coverage if Mlocek breaks out of the pocket, but also contain Mlocek from scrambling.

Timberlane has allowed at least 35 points in three of five games this year, and will have a tough task slowing down an Exeter offense led by quarterback Mike Caron, who confidently leads a high-powered attack.

Our prediction: Although Ball spoke highly of the Owls' offense, the Blue Hawks defense is as stingy as it gets. Exeter has the ability to chew time off the clock by picking up first down after first down. The Blue Hawks will lead by at least two scores for the majority of the game, and improve to 6-0. Exeter 35 Timberlane 13 .

Alvirne (3-2) at Spaulding (1-4)

Kickoff: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

The breakdown: There really is no sugarcoating it - the Red Raiders need to win out to sneak into the Division I playoffs and it starts with Alvirne, which, after a 3-0 start, has lost its last two games.

"Being 1-4 here, we've got to start getting our act together," Spaulding head coach Dan Hodsdon said. "Alvirne has shown they're a tough football team this year. Tape doesn't lie and it's going to be a battle for us."

Hodsdon said Spaulding will need to play mistake-free football to play with Alvirne. Spaulding has faced more run- heavy offenses this season, but Alvirne likes to put the ball in the air.

"We're going to have to switch gears and be able to meet that challenge," Hodsdon said.

Our prediction: This game seems to be more on the low-scoring side for both teams. Look for the team who makes a big play or two to come out on top. Alvirne 20, Spaulding 14 .

Marshwood (2-3) at Gorham (2-3)

Kickoff: Friday, 3 p.m.

The breakdown: After two straight home games, the Hawks hit the road to take on a Gorham team that has won its last two games, scoring 81 points in the process.

"It's a big game for both teams," Marshwood head coach Alex Rotsko said. "(Gorham) is pretty balanced and does some different things."

Rotsko was pleased with his team's defensive performance last week, forcing three turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown. The Hawks will need that type of effort again this week to get their third win.

"We did a pretty good job last week," Rotsko said. "Hopefully, we can trend in the same direction this week."

Our prediction: If Marshwood can contain the aerial attack of Gorham, and force a turnover or two, the Hawks will be in good position to steal one on the road. The Hawks averaged 38 points in two road games this season. Marshwood 32, Gorham 22 .

Winnacunnet (4-1) at Nashua South (5-0)

Kickoff: Friday, 6 p.m.

The breakdown: Nashua South is no stranger to head coach Ryan Francoeur and his Winnacunnet Warriors. The two teams scrimmage each year, and meet each other on occasion in the regular season. The two teams, with a combined record of 9-1, meet up in one of the best Division I games of the week.

"I love the challenge for us, it's a great challenge," Francoeur said after Tuesday's practice. "They've won all their games, they're playing hard and they're well-coached. For us, this game is an opportunity to go up against a team that is doing well, and see how we can perform."

No team has scored more than 15 points against Nashua South

"They're really familiar with what we do, and we're familiar with what they do," Francoeur said. "It's going to come down to execution."

Junior Cody Jackson leads a South offense that has averaged 32 points a game, and has weapons in senior Justin Fish, and juniors Joshua Tripp and Samuel Levine.

"South has talent across the board," Francoeur said. "(Jackson) is a very good quarterback who knows when and where to find his guys. We had a lot of issues with him last year, and most people have this year."

Winnacunnet rebounded last week with a 10-point win over Timberlane, and will play its fifth home in six weeks this year. This game was originally scheduled to be played at Stellos Stadium before recent concerns over field safety shifted schedules for all teams who play there.

Our prediction: This will be Winancunnet's second game this season playing an undefeated team, Exeter being the other. The Warriors controlled the first half against the Blue Hawks and trailed by just 5 at halftime before the game got out of hand in the final 24 minutes. The Warriors learn from that game, and will hold on in a close, hard-fought battle. Winnacunnet 17, Nashua South 14.

Dover (2-3) at Sanford (1-4)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: Though the game won't count in the New Hampshire Division I standings, Dover looks to make it three consecutive wins this week at Sanford, which competes in Maine's Class A South.

Dover has scored 75 points in its last two games, and this is the first of three straight road games for the Green Wave. The next two are at Bishop Guertin (Oct. 19) and rival Spaulding (Oct. 25).

Dover's run game has been exceptional in recent weeks with Joe Leonardi, who ran for 214 yards last week, and Cam Grund leading the way.

"We're finding a rhythm offensively, so we've been doing well and being productive there," Dover head coach Eric Cumba said. "The kids are making plays in key moments and we've been able to capitalize on it."

Defensively, Cumba wants to see more consistency from his group, which is allowing 36.2 points a game.

"We have to make sure we're playing 11-man defensive football," Cumba said.

Our prediction: Dover has been clicking, and has an opportunity to get back to .500 on the season. Expect the Green Wave to keep up its high-powered rushing attack and its sneaky good passing game. Dover 34, Sanford 20 .

Trinity (4-1) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-3)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: The Saints picked up a big 20-6 win last week at Kennett, and will play the first of two straight home games this week.

Trinity has scored 99 points over the last two games, and will be a tall order for the Saints.

"I think it's a big game for us, it'd be nice to get us back to .500," St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Ed McDonough said. "(Trinity) is a good ball club ... they'll spread (the ball) all over the place and throw it quite a bit."

McDonough said the team has to prepare for a lot of different formations and a lot of different looks. McDonough said the Pioneers are also tough defensively.

The Saints will have to slow down Trinity junior running back Anthony DiGiantommaso.

"If we can slow the run game down a little bit, I like our odds," McDonough said. "We have moved the ball all year long. What hurts us is turnovers and penalties. We've just got to eliminate those kinds of silly mistakes."

The return of running back Kenny Avery last week added to the Saints' depth.

Our prediction: Trinity has been explosive recently, but the St. Thomas defense is arguably the best the Pioneers have faced in weeks. Still, the Saints will need to find a way to put up points. It will be a tight game, with the Pioneers holding on. Trinity 24, St. Thomas Aquinas 16.

Somersworth (2-2) at Laconia (3-2)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: The only Seacoast team with a bye in Week 5 is back in action as the Hilltoppers look to rebound from a Week 4 loss to Campbell.

Laconia averages just under 33 points in its three wins, and just 9.5 in its two losses. Conversely, the Hilltoppers are scoring 29 points per game in its two wins to just 13.5 in its losses.

Somersworth is 1-1 on the road, while Laconia is 2-0 at home, and will be playing its third straight home game.

Our prediction: Somersworth will put up a competitive fight, with the game being tight through three quarters. But, Laconia adds a touchdown late in the fourth quarter for a two-possession lead. Laconia 28, Somersworth 17 .

Boothbay/Wiscasset (2-3) at Traip Academy (1-4)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: Traip head coach Eric Lane likes his chances to pick up a Homecoming win, and that starts with Lane believing the team can move the ball on offense.

"We unfortunately had a lot of penalties that set us back (last week) at Spruce Mountain," Lane said. "We were in the game all the way until the end. I like the way we're playing and we're coming into our own. I like our chances."

Lane said Boothbay is a good team and is well coached, adding that the game will be a 'tough one.'

No penalties and no turnovers, Lane said will be the focal point and the key factor to whether or not the Rangers pick up the win.

"We've got to be disciplined this week," Lane said. "If we're disciplined this week, then I think we can get the (win)."

Our prediction: The Rangers will find some rhythm offensively, but will fall just short in this Homecoming matchup. Boothbay 28, Traip Academy 27.

Editor's Note: Last week's record, 6-1. Year-to-date record is 29-13.

