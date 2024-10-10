Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Goodlander vs. Tang Williams: Where candidates for NH 2nd District US House seat stand

    By Margie Cullen, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    CONCORD — The race for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District is headlined by two unique and opposite candidates.

    The Democratic side features Maggie Goodlander , a former Biden administration official who is married to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. But aside from her D.C. pedigree, she was born and raised in Nashua and hails from a prominent Republican political family in the state.

    Republican nominee Lily Tang Williams, on the other hand, was born in China and lived there for 24 years. The rental property manager is a perennial candidate, having run unsuccessfully for office before in both New Hampshire and Colorado.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7fsD_0w1OasxH00

    The two are running in the first open race for the seat in over a decade. The winner will succeed Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster, who has represented the second district since 2013 and chose not to seek re-election.

    The second district covers the western, northern, and much of the non-Seacoast southern part of the state, the cities of Concord and Nashua, and Hanover, home to Dartmouth College. The district leans Democratic , and recent polls show Goodlander with a solid double-digit lead over Williams.

    Who is Maggie Goodlander?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMsVK_0w1OasxH00

    Goodlander said when the congressional seat became open, her friends and family encouraged her to jump into the race.

    “My mom ran for the seat when I was 2 years old. So, I’ve been adjacent to politics my whole life, but I’ve never run for office before ... this has been an adventure,” she said. “It would be truly the honor of my lifetime to represent the 2nd District in Congress.”

    Goodlander has deep national political ties. She’s served in all three branches of the U.S. government, working for Biden, former Sen. John McCain, and former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, to name a few. She’s been endorsed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who spoke at her wedding.

    Yet Goodlander has also emphasized her New Hampshire connections. Her grandfather, Samuel Tamposi, was a prominent GOP activist and her mother, Betty Tamposi, unsuccessfully ran for Congress as a Republican in 1988. A Nashua native, she said this time of year she loves to drive on the Kancamagus Highway to see foliage.

    Goodlander was also an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve for 11 years, received a degree from Yale Law School, and has taught constitutional law at UNH and Dartmouth.

    Goodlander has been criticized, both in the primary and by her Republican opponent, for being a “DC insider” and having been out of the state for a long time.

    “I'm the only candidate in this race who was born and raised here in New Hampshire,” she said. “I'm New Hampshire through and through. This is my home. It's always been my home. It's the state that made me who I am today, and it's the place where my husband and I really hope to raise our family one day.”

    Where does Goodlander stand on the issues?

    Goodlander’s top three priorities fit into three words, she said: “fairness, freedom, and democracy.” They include the high cost of housing, reproductive rights, and protecting America’s democracy.

    “Day 3 on this job is Jan. 6,” she said. “I come to this work, you know, having fought for voting rights right here in New Hampshire throughout my career and believing deeply that we've got a lot of work to do to protect our democracy, to make sure that every vote is counted and that we see a peaceful transfer of power in this country.”

    She has emphasized abortion rights and the fall of Roe v. Wade often in her campaign. During her contentious primary race against Colin Van Ostern, she highlighted her gender as well as her own experience losing a child to show how for her “it’s personal.”

    Along with housing, she plans to address costs by supporting proposals that lower the cost of childcare and eldercare.

    Goodlander said the country’s immigration laws are outdated. Her grandfather immigrated to the U.S. from Greece, she said, during a time where the immigration system was able to “meet that moment.” She wants to see immigration reform similar to the bipartisan immigration reform bill that collapsed after public objections from former President Donald Trump earlier in 2023 that included methods to stop drugs from coming across the border.

    “I’m a person who has always found ways to work across the aisle,” Goodlander said, adding that her time in the Navy taught her how to “mute out the nonsense” like partisan bickering.

    “I learned how to do that and how to work with people who I might not agree with on much of anything, apart from the mission right in front of us,” she said, adding her oft-repeated phrase that she is a “workhorse” rather than a “show horse.” “I think we need more of that in Congress, because there's way too much grandstanding.”

    Who is Lily Tang Williams?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXpTi_0w1OasxH00

    Williams said she grew up in China under Mao Zedong’s cultural revolution. She said during that time, she felt “very alone” and that she could not speak her mind. On her campaign website, she said she experienced poor living conditions, food rationing, and Communist indoctrination.

    In 1988, she came to the United States as a legal immigrant to attend graduate school.

    “I had to learn English. I had to struggle financially to finish my graduate school, pay the bills and pay back my debt and learn about my new country and the new culture,” she said. The reason she came, she said, was for the American ideals of freedom, equality and independence.

    But now, she’s worried America is “changing.”

    “How horrible if we go down that path of, you know, socialist policies, you know, even communism in this country. So I really feel passionate about, you know, to fight, to save (the) American dream, because I don't want our country to change,” she said. “Some people might not recognize that because they never lived under communism, but I did.”

    Williams said she first became politically involved when she lived in Colorado, fighting against President Barack Obama’s Common Core education program. Originally a Republican, she briefly joined the Libertarian Party after feeling like the party had left her. She moved to New Hampshire about five years ago after being contacted by the Free State Project, a group that recruits libertarians to move to New Hampshire to make the state a stronghold for libertarian values. She rejoined the Republican Party before moving and said she is not an active member of the Free State Project now, but members of the group are “freedom lovers” and “no threat.”

    She said one of her favorite parts of New Hampshire is the ability to buy homemade ice cream along with fresh vegetables and meat at nearby farms.

    “I have supporters I will go to deliver signs all sudden they say that, ‘Hey, you want to pick some vegetables from our garden?’ I just love it,” she said. “That's why I feel like I really want to serve the people. They will come in with open arms.”

    Where does Williams stand on the issues?

    Williams’s top priority is inflation: she wants to cut spending and criticized the federal government for "print[ing] money."

    She’s also focused on illegal immigration. As an immigrant herself, she said she knows how hard it is to come here legally and become a citizen. Her brother waited 13 years in China to immigrate legally.

    While most of the people crossing are “probably good people,” she said, “you just don’t know.”

    “We need to send a message out to say we're going to secure our border. If you want to come here to work, to work hard,” she said, “we welcome you, and we will streamline the process for the legal immigrants.”

    Free speech is also a very important issue for Williams. She thinks the government is trying to censor speech on platforms like Twitter and Facebook, adding she went to “Facebook jail” herself for speaking against the vaccine and mask mandates during the COVID 19 pandemic. She said it should be up to American citizens to judge and to make well informed decisions for themselves.

    Williams said she does not support a federal abortion ban and she wants abortion to stay a states’ issue.

    Williams has endorsed former President Donald Trump and supports most of his policies.

    Despite running in a blue-leaning district, Williams said her story of achieving the American dream after surviving communism and poverty resonates with people. She said she knows how to focus on common ground and build trusting relationships no matter the party.

    “Constitution and liberty are my North Stars, and I always put my principles over the party and the country over the party,” Williams said. “I'm very transparent. That's how I want to serve in the Congress: dignity, integrity and transparency.”

    The election will take place Nov. 5.

    Pappas vs. Prescott in 1st District NH congressman has 'least Trumpiest' challenger yet in 2024

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Goodlander vs. Tang Williams: Where candidates for NH 2nd District US House seat stand

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 40
    Add a Comment
    Cacklincamela#TamponTim
    1d ago
    I'll take Lily Tang over a democrat any day. She knows all about socialism and communists. She'll keep NH "live free or die"
    Beam Me Up Scottie
    2d ago
    Go Lily!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stefany Shaheen: Why I am sharing my abortion story now
    Portsmouth Herald1 day ago
    Watch the replay: U.S. Senate race with Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Strong show of Northern lights expected tonight. When to see it in New Hampshire
    Portsmouth Herald2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy