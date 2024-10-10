Open in App
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Spooky events, NH Brewfest, fairy houses and more: Things to do in Seacoast

    By Autumn Stewart, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    We are mid-way through October, and all things spooky are starting to pop up on the Seacoast. Help raise money for the Portsmouth Halloween Parade with Scary-oke at Daniel Street Tavern or by getting a tattoo at Tattoo Flash Day at Grim North, head to Bedrock Gardens for its eighth annual Fairy and Hobbit House Festival, or join the Woodman Museum and journey through Pine Hill Cemetery for “Voices From the Cemetery” a reenactment event. No bones about it, there is plenty to do in Seacoast!

    Read on for details on things to do:

    Scary-oke at Daniel Street Tavern

    What: Scary-oke to benefit the Portsmouth Halloween Parade! Wear your costume and join us at the Daniel Street Tavern for a night of ghoulish fun singing your heart out. Portsmouth Halloween Parade merchandise and tickets for raffle prizes will be for sale. Ages 21-plus.

    When: Friday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m.

    Where: Daniel Street Tavern, 111 Daniel St., Portsmouth

    Cost: Suggested $5 donation

    More info: facebook.com/events/501378552632190

    Mitch McVicker in Exeter

    What: Mitch McVicker’s solo career has spanned nearly 2,500 concerts in 49 states and 13 countries. Seaport Coffee House presents this event.

    When: Friday, Oct. 11, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

    Where: Exeter Town Hall, 9 Front St., Exeter,

    Cost: Free

    More info: seaportcoffeehouse.com

    King Koyote at The Word Barn

    What: King Kyote echoes the yells of rock 'n' roll’s fore-bearers while having a deeply rooted harmony with the blues, roots-rock & indie-Americana genres.

    When: Friday, Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m.

    Where: The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter

    Cost: $25

    More info: thewordbarn.com

    Fairy and Hobbit House Festival

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAVKK_0w1Oar4Y00

    What: Bring your friends and family to Bedrock Gardens over the long holiday weekend for some outdoor fun with a touch of magic. A three-day festival to celebrate creativity, imagination, nature, play, and lore in our enchanted woodlands. Come in Costume, get a personalized fairy or hobbit name, stock up at Gnome Depot, create a sachet with herbal fairy dust, get your face painted. Reserve your parking spot on Eventbrite . Street parking is strictly forbidden.

    When: Oct. 12-14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

    Where: Bedrock Gardens, 19 High Road, Lee

    Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for ages 4-12, and free for age 3 and under. Pay at the visitor's kiosk upon arrival.

    More info: bedrockgardens.org

    'Voices From the Cemetery' with the Woodman Museum

    What: The Woodman Museum invites you to journey through Pine Hill Cemetery with us for its annual “Voices From the Cemetery” reenactment event. As you walk the cemetery paths on a guided tour, you’ll meet over a dozen famous and infamous citizens from Dover’s past as they come to life at their gravesites to tell you their stories.

    When: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

    Where: Pine Hill Cemetery, 131 Central Ave., Dover

    Cost: $12.50-$25

    More info: woodmanmuseum.org

    Portsmouth Halloween Parade Tattoo Flash Day

    What: Grim North is hosting a walk in tattoo flash day to raise money for the Portsmouth Halloween Parade. Pick a tattoo design from over 100 designs and the profits go to the Halloween parade. Ages 18-plus.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

    Where: Grim North Tattoo and Piercing, 167 High St., Portsmouth

    Cost: Prices varies depending on tattoo

    More info: facebook.com/events/545442274658863

    16th annual New Hampshire Brewfest 2024

    What: A partnership between Prescott Park Arts Festival, the New England District of the Master Brewers Association of Americas (MBAA), Cisco Brewers Portsmouth and WHEB features craft brewers from throughout New England and beyond. Proceeds support both an MBAA scholarship fund and Prescott Park Arts Festival.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 12-4:30 p.m.

    Where: Cisco Brewers Portsmouth, 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth

    Cost: $20-$80

    More info: ciscobrewersportsmouth.com

    YMCA of the Seacoast’s Halloween Party

    What: Join us at the YMCA of the Seacoast for a spooktacular Halloween Party at Camp Gundalow! Enjoy outdoor games, Halloween-themed crafts, photo booth, giveaways, a Halloween outdoor movie and the main event—the spooky walk!

    When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 3-7 p.m.

    Where: YMCA of the Seacoast, 550 Peverly Hill Road, Portsmouth

    Cost: Free

    More info: facebook.com/events/517221781041334

    BALA-BILA at The Dance Hall

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOoUE_0w1Oar4Y00

    What: BALA-BILA brings together two African master musicians–Balla Kouyate on balafon, calabash, bass guitar and voice, and Matchume Zango on timbila, mbira, percussion and voice, through a live concert framed as an intercultural musical conversation between the two artists.

    When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30-9 p.m.

    Where: The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, Maine

    Cost: $25-$30

    More info: thedancehallkittery.org

    Kittery Community Market's Harvest Fest

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAxEN_0w1Oar4Y00

    What: This special event celebrates fall's best flavors, sights, and sounds with a day of local vendors, live music, delicious food, and family-friendly activities.

    When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

    Where: 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine

    Cost: Free

    More info: kitterycommunitymarket.com

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Spooky events, NH Brewfest, fairy houses and more: Things to do in Seacoast

