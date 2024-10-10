Portsmouth police station plan is 'preposterous'; political endorsements: Letters

Portsmouth police station plan is 'preposterous'

Oct. 8 − To the Editor:

The second police station design submitted at the Sept. 23 council meeting, still doesn’t save our precious iconic/historical view of the city, either from the Municipal Hill, or in the opposite direction. Connors Cottage is a stunning historic building.

The design blocks the view of downtown, except a tiny corner, hiding the church steeple, and part of Mill Pond. I viewed the city from the hill today, noticed the colors of the fall leaves, wondering if this was the last time I would be privileged with this gift. Dreadfully sad. No other angle in the city offers this view and beauty.

Connors Cottage residents submitted petitions opposing construction in this location, for esthetic reasons, healthy air, and construction for 3 years in their backyard. Widening the road for a 2-way, causing noisy traffic? People sleep and live in Connors Cottage.

Portsmouth is an affluent city, but borrowing $40 million, plus interest: is it a “want, or a need?” If Dover, with a higher crime rate than Portsmouth, built an extension for $9 million, our expenditure seems preposterous. We may not always be affluent. If the economy changed, or the Shipyard closed, or any other unpredictable plight happened, taxpayers might be saddled with this debt.

There are empty units on one end of City Hall. The lower parking lot could be available for construction. If more parking is needed, what about the park across the way on the corner of Junkins and Lincoln Aves? Maybe the new extension should be there? Trees would be uprooted - same case as in the latest mock-up.

As Jim Splaine wrote in his recent article “Let’s do something we’ll be proud of in years to come…this is the public’s business.” When can the public meet or vote on this matter?

Lucie Therrien

Portsmouth

Support our Greenland House incumbent representatives

Oct. 7 -- To the Editor:

Greenland and Rye are fortunate to have experienced and attentive dynamos in Concord. Incumbent Representatives Jaci Grote and Dennis Malloy, and floterial Representative Peggy Balboni are those dynamos. Seacoastonline recently published a piece on local candidates’ positions on some issues. Two challengers failed to provide any status for the piece; a third challenger had ambiguous answers.

In addition to being the Chair of the Seacoast Commission for Drinking Water, Representative Grote sponsored and helped pass bills on numerous issues during her time in Concord, namely the expansion of healthcare workforce and availability; protection of landfills from toxic substances; police and firefighter retirement; family and group family child care; and, legislation for insurance coverage for people requiring certain medical procedures.

Also working hard for safe drinking water by passing guardrails that lower PFOA and PFAS in drinking water, Representative Malloy sponsored and helped pass legislation requiring American made steel products in public works projects; clean-up of the Coakley Landfill; the establishment of the Seacoast Cancer Cluster Investigation Commission; and, legislation that required Greenland representation on the Pease Development Authority Board of Directors, something that anyone living along the Rte 33 corridor should be aware of.

Representative Balboni is a fierce defender of public education, and her stance regarding school vouchers was pointed, unlike her challenger’s. No-nonsense, real answers for no-nonsense, real educational issues.

Vote for Malloy, Grote and Balboni on November 5th. Jean Eno

Greenland

Kelly Ayotte's policies will raise our property taxes

Oct. 7 − To the Editor:

Kelly Ayotte proudly proclaims she will not allow any new taxes. What she fails to say is she will support increasing existing taxes, especially your property taxes. Kelly Ayotte has stated that she supports Sununu’s appointment of Frank Edelblut as Education Commissioner and his policies. The Education Trust Fund is being drained by the School Voucher Program by handing over money, with little oversight, to families sending their children to private schools or for home schooling (“educational” trips to Disney World). The diverted money must be made up by increasing property taxes to fund our public schools. This is why I will vote for Joyce Craig for NH Governor.

Salme Perry

Rollinsford

Janet Stevens for executive council

Oct. 7 − To the Editor:

New Hampshire is very fortunate and unique to have a five member Executive Council that approves appointments, and advises with the Governor on most matters. Our District Council member is Janet Stevens who represents us and is seeking another two year term.

We are proud of her record of consultant constituent services to then 266,000 + residents in District Three. She is currently fighting to preserve critical healthcare services at Exeter Hospital followed by an unjust and abrupt termination of multiple Services. She is working with the Attorney General, the Charitable Trust Unit, and calling on NH Department of Justice to intervene and stop the closures.

Expanding access to healthcare while sustaining NH’s current system is a TOP PRIORITY.

She often is the sole Executive Councilor to consistently support the $100 million invest in NH Housing Program. Her commitment to improving housing inventory, affordability, and stability to all residents. This includes accelerating the availability of workforce housing in NH.

Her commitment to NH includes a wide support on many issues to keep NH the best place to live.

Stella Scamman, Doug Scamman

Stratham

Regarding ballot question 12 in York

Oct. 6 − To the Editor:

For 35 years we have owned homes in the neighborhood abutting the parcels of land that formerly housed True Value Hardware and the Par 3. While we’ve raised a family and invested in our properties we have watched our neighborhood grow and welcome young families eager to offer their children a safe environment in which to thrive. We’re proud to be longtime residents of what is commonly known as the “trick or treat” neighborhood and join our neighbors every year in welcoming families from York and the surrounding area.

Question 12 was brought forth by hundreds of concerned citizens who in the last two years have learned about the ugly side of the distilling industry that current town code does not address. This ordinance seeks to rectify these omissions with common sense setbacks and land use size requirements to restrict distilleries from operating in close proximity to heavily developed residential areas. It’s important to mention that contrary to what has been stated this ordinance does not affect any distillery's current operations or applications before the town planning board.

We're disheartened to be publicly referred to as NIMBYS, commies, fascists, and anti-business for trying to protect our property values. Our greatest concern is that current code does not require barrel houses to have any type of fire suppression systems let alone more advanced systems like foam or dry chemicals used to fight alcohol fires. Apart from fire risk, in the interest of brevity, a Google search of Whiskey fungus, (Baudoinia compniacensis) will offer insight into the undesirable side effects of the distilling and aging of spirits. We urge you to support setbacks to protect property values by keeping distillery buildings a safe distance from homes.

Vote yes on 12.

Cheryl and Robin Patten

York

Attacks on New Castle town officials over dock project are not right

Oct. 7 − To the Editor:

Until recently I had been favorably impressed by the representatives of the Kittery Point Yacht Club (KPYC) in their effort to obtain a zoning variance for a dock in the back channel off Goat Island in New Castle.

Friends and neighbors, they had put their best feet forward in presenting their case in a positive manner. But lately there have been accusations of conflict of interest and malfeasance on the part of town officials, first in social media, now in a letter to the editor of this publication.

The KPYC and some of its supporters seem not to understand the roles of the select board and the zoning board of adjustment (ZBA) in the decision process. The select board did not revoke or nullify the initial ZBA decision in favor of the application on January 23, nor can they restore it by any kind of vote or action, contrary to what one might infer from the sign in front of KPYC property. The process belongs solely to the ZBA, which decided to put aside its decision of January 23, and who will revisit the proposal in the coming days with input, one hopes, from all of the stakeholders, including but not limited to KPYC members, people who use the road on Goat Island, and people who use the public waters where the dock is proposed to be built.

I do not believe that the Kittery Point Yacht Club (KPYC) has been hard done by or misserved by town board members or staff.

The first ZBA hearing was the evening of the Presidential Primary. The select board and many other citizens were occupied with that. I was a ballot counter. I didn’t arrive at the meeting until after the public hearing had been closed. Only proponents of the project testified. It was acknowledged that the ZBA knew that there were people opposed to the project, even though none had testified. The ZBA heard the case and made its decision to approve with no legal advice on hand.

It was incumbent on the ZBA to set conditions of approval to ensure that the dock would be used for the public benefits that had been promised to justify the granting of the variance. I was surprised that they didn’t continue the case for the purpose of getting legal advice. The conditions they set without legal advice were vague and unenforceable. Just that would have justified a request to rehear the case and set tighter and more enforceable conditions.

Only the select board may request a rehearing (appeal) of a ZBA decision on behalf of the town. The select board sought legal advice and received a detailed criticism of the ZBA evaluation of the five criteria required for approval of the variance. There was a solid basis for the select board to request the rehearing. If it were a conflict of interest totake an action simply because you can see a property at a substantial distance, the three person select board might be paralyzed in many instances. There is no valid basis for this charge.

Given the legal brief provided by the select board, and especially considering the vague and unenforceable conditions imposed, it was wise of the ZBA to agree to rehear the case.

This commentary is not intended as personal criticism of the ZBA for its initial decision on January 23. It is not uncommon for a ZBA to make a decision in a complex case and then start over, upon reflection and legal advice. I learned this right here in New Castle more than 40 years ago from my dad Clint who was the chair of the ZBA when they reconsidered a decision involving Wentworth Hotel property. Dad was an enthusiastic member of KPYC and was involved when they moved to New Castle from rented quarters at Pepperrell Cove in 1976.

I salute the ZBA, the select board and all of the town boards who put in long evenings wrestling with the thorny issues that we citizens present them with. I am confident that the ZBA will hear from everyone and arrive at a decision based on the five statutory criteria.

The next public hearing will be on Tuesday, October 22, at 7 pm in the New Castle Recreation Building, 301 Wentworth Road.

Curt Springer

New Castle

Kelly Ayotte is being deceptive on her abortion position

Oct. 7 − To the Editor:

Kelly Ayotte is running a deceptive ad on abortion, which denies the GOP politicization of abortion and mischaracterizes New Hampshire’s restrictive GOP-imposed law, while omitting her lengthy record as a foe of reproductive freedom.

Republicans like Ayotte favor the politicians having rights over women’s reproductive decisions, so her initial claim that it’s Democrats who have politicized abortion is false. Democrats are fighting to protect women’s autonomy and the freedom to make their own decisions. Republicans are trying to squeeze themselves into women’s bedrooms and doctors’ offices and deny them that freedom.

Ayotte’s ad tries to persuade us that a restriction on women’s decision-making in the last three months of pregnancy is still “freedom.” She misleads by saying the law “allows” abortion in a “medical emergency,” when that means the law restricts it to such.

The law defines a “medical emergency” as a “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function” to be decided by a “reasonably prudent health care provider in the community, knowledgeable about the case” (NH RSA 329:43-44).

But intrusion into women’s private decisions is a slippery slope. What level of risk is “serious”? What impairment is “substantial”? Who qualifies as “reasonably prudent”? What if the provider doesn’t know the woman and isn’t “knowledgeable about the case”? So now we need a lawyer in the room with the woman and the doctor? It’s getting crowded in there.

Politicians should mind their own business and not interfere in private medical decision-making.

Kathy Cavallaro

Rye

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth police station plan is 'preposterous'; political endorsements: Letters