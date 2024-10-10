York Town Manager Peter Joseph earns contract extension after stellar review

YORK, Maine — Town Manager Peter Joseph received a one-year extension to his contract this week after receiving a satisfactory review from the Selectboard.

The board voted Monday 5-0 to approve an amendment to his contract that adds a year and guarantees the same cost-of-living-adjustment pay increase other department heads in town will receive this year. Joseph, hired in 2023, said he did not ask for an increase in his base pay.

“Keep up the good work,” Chair Todd Frederick said in Monday’s meeting as the board took its unanimous vote. Joseph thanked the board for the feedback that was given in a prior executive session. His base pay when hired was $175,000.

“I’ve really enjoyed working here, especially with the Selectboard,” Joseph said. “It’s a good working environment. It doesn’t mean you always agree on every issue, but most issues they’re very open and collaborative and don’t hesitate to tell me or other staff what they’re looking for.”

Joseph, previously the town manager of Saco, Maine, said he has enjoyed working with the board in York and diving into a series of important issues. Joseph has worked with the town sewer commissioners on a future sewer extension on Route 1, the demolition of the Pizza by Paras building after a 14-year dispute between the town and its owners, and recently helped negotiate a proposed sale of land at Long Sands Beach going to the voters Nov. 5.

“There is a lot going on in town across the spectrum,” Joseph said.

Joseph said he has tried to approach each issue with civility, even in cases like the Pizza by Paras building. The pizzeria had been closed for 14 years due to the owner’s alleged building onsite without proper permits.

The building was demolished this summer after the unpermitted work impacted the foundation of Johnny’s Candy Corner. Joseph worked with other town officials like Code Enforcement Officer Harry Norton to communicate with the family as the town prepared to tear down the building.

“They probably weren’t happy with the process,” Joseph said. “But trying to bring that across the finish line in a civilized manner.”

Joseph said he has also gotten to know many people in town who are outspoken about local issues, which he said is different from what one might experience in a city council government with less direct input from voters. It fit his experience, as he previously was town manager in small vacation towns like Freeport, Maine, and Lincoln, New Hampshire.

“People involved, active and paying attention, which is nice,” Joseph said.

Joseph’s contract includes a provision that guarantees him an additional year if the Selectboard gives him a satisfactory review. If he receives a similar review next year, his contract will be extended to guarantee he will reach the end of his fifth year. A satisfactory review the following year would mean he would be guaranteed his sixth year, and so on. If no satisfactory review is given, Joseph would still have two years in his contract to correct his approval with the Selectboard.

Selectboard Marla Johnson, who made the motion to amend the contract, said Joseph was quick to pick up the main issues in town.

“He’s been a really quick study,” Johnson said. “He’s sort of a problem solver and an innovator. He jumps right into challenging situations.”

