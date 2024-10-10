Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    York Town Manager Peter Joseph earns contract extension after stellar review

    By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    YORK, Maine — Town Manager Peter Joseph received a one-year extension to his contract this week after receiving a satisfactory review from the Selectboard.

    The board voted Monday 5-0 to approve an amendment to his contract that adds a year and guarantees the same cost-of-living-adjustment pay increase other department heads in town will receive this year. Joseph, hired in 2023, said he did not ask for an increase in his base pay.

    “Keep up the good work,” Chair Todd Frederick said in Monday’s meeting as the board took its unanimous vote. Joseph thanked the board for the feedback that was given in a prior executive session. His base pay when hired was $175,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8izS_0w1OajFy00

    “I’ve really enjoyed working here, especially with the Selectboard,” Joseph said. “It’s a good working environment. It doesn’t mean you always agree on every issue, but most issues they’re very open and collaborative and don’t hesitate to tell me or other staff what they’re looking for.”

    York’s $4M bid for Long Sands Beach: Frequently asked questions answered

    Joseph, previously the town manager of Saco, Maine, said he has enjoyed working with the board in York and diving into a series of important issues. Joseph has worked with the town sewer commissioners on a future sewer extension on Route 1, the demolition of the Pizza by Paras building after a 14-year dispute between the town and its owners, and recently helped negotiate a proposed sale of land at Long Sands Beach going to the voters Nov. 5.

    “There is a lot going on in town across the spectrum,” Joseph said.

    York schools leadership shuffle: Michael Bennett steps in at York Village Elementary

    Joseph said he has tried to approach each issue with civility, even in cases like the Pizza by Paras building. The pizzeria had been closed for 14 years due to the owner’s alleged building onsite without proper permits.

    The building was demolished this summer after the unpermitted work impacted the foundation of Johnny’s Candy Corner. Joseph worked with other town officials like Code Enforcement Officer Harry Norton to communicate with the family as the town prepared to tear down the building.

    “They probably weren’t happy with the process,” Joseph said. “But trying to bring that across the finish line in a civilized manner.”

    Joseph said he has also gotten to know many people in town who are outspoken about local issues, which he said is different from what one might experience in a city council government with less direct input from voters. It fit his experience, as he previously was town manager in small vacation towns like Freeport, Maine, and Lincoln, New Hampshire.

    “People involved, active and paying attention, which is nice,” Joseph said.

    Joseph’s contract includes a provision that guarantees him an additional year if the Selectboard gives him a satisfactory review. If he receives a similar review next year, his contract will be extended to guarantee he will reach the end of his fifth year. A satisfactory review the following year would mean he would be guaranteed his sixth year, and so on. If no satisfactory review is given, Joseph would still have two years in his contract to correct his approval with the Selectboard.

    More: Dueling studies clash in Wiggly Bridge Distillery whiskey fungus debate in York

    Selectboard Marla Johnson, who made the motion to amend the contract, said Joseph was quick to pick up the main issues in town.

    “He’s been a really quick study,” Johnson said. “He’s sort of a problem solver and an innovator. He jumps right into challenging situations.”

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York Town Manager Peter Joseph earns contract extension after stellar review

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Strong show of Northern lights expected tonight. When to see it in New Hampshire
    Portsmouth Herald2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Stefany Shaheen: Why I am sharing my abortion story now
    Portsmouth Herald1 day ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy