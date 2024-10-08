Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    The 'Chicken Big Mac' is coming to U.S. McDonald's locations. Here's when you can get one.

    By Seth Jacobson, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    It's time to grab a Big Mac from McDonald's. But hold the beef patties. And maybe throw some chicken on there instead of beef.

    Wait, what?

    While that may sound crazy, it's true.

    A Chicken Big Mac is coming to the menu at McDonald's, an item that has only been on the fast food giant's overseas menus thus far.

    “With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac , we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA, stated in a release. “By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich."

    Feel like grabbing one? Here are the details.

    What is a Chicken Big Mac?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7tTO_0vyQNm5t00

    It's almost the same thing as a traditional Big Mac but it's made with "two tempura-battered chicken patties" instead.

    The ingredients echo the old Big Mac tagline - " two chicken patties , special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles on a sesame seed bun," according to McDonald's.

    Are Chicken Big Macs available now?

    Not quite. Participating McDonald's restaurants will start serving them in the U.S. starting later this week on Oct. 10, according to a release.

    How long will Chicken Big Macs be around?

    It is not certain yet but many reports say they will only be on the menu for a "limited time."

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: The 'Chicken Big Mac' is coming to U.S. McDonald's locations. Here's when you can get one.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Owls usher in the Halloween spirit with 'who-cooks-for-you' call: Nature News
    Portsmouth Herald2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Strong show of Northern lights expected tonight. When to see it in New Hampshire
    Portsmouth Herald15 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King21 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz16 days ago
    What Your Cat’s Gentle Touch Really Means
    Vision Pet Care6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz29 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post8 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy