It's time to grab a Big Mac from McDonald's. But hold the beef patties. And maybe throw some chicken on there instead of beef.

Wait, what?

While that may sound crazy, it's true.

A Chicken Big Mac is coming to the menu at McDonald's, an item that has only been on the fast food giant's overseas menus thus far.

“With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac , we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA, stated in a release. “By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich."

Feel like grabbing one? Here are the details.

What is a Chicken Big Mac?

It's almost the same thing as a traditional Big Mac but it's made with "two tempura-battered chicken patties" instead.

The ingredients echo the old Big Mac tagline - " two chicken patties , special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles on a sesame seed bun," according to McDonald's.

Are Chicken Big Macs available now?

Not quite. Participating McDonald's restaurants will start serving them in the U.S. starting later this week on Oct. 10, according to a release.

How long will Chicken Big Macs be around?

It is not certain yet but many reports say they will only be on the menu for a "limited time."

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: The 'Chicken Big Mac' is coming to U.S. McDonald's locations. Here's when you can get one.