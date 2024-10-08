Writers offer endorsements in state and national elections: Letters

Jon Morgan has the experience and character to be a great executive councilor

Oct. 4 − To the Editor:

Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal, USA, in a recent New York Times op-ed , profoundly wrote that for him, although policies and previous experience were certainly relevant, the primary factor/attribute in deciding who to vote for was a candidate’s “character” (e.g., his/her values, conduct, judgment). Character strongly influences one’s decision-making, which is especially important regarding difficult and complex issues/situations. I strongly support that philosophy and recommend that Herald readers do the same, up and down the ballot.

In a Herald letter-to-the-editor published on October 3, Helen Joyce of Exeter articulately spells out the extensive qualifications and superb character of Jon Morgan, candidate for New Hampshire’s Executive Councilor in District 3. As a former Maine state senator and senior executive in both the public and private sectors, I can attest to the accuracy of Ms. Joyce’s recommendation of Jon through direct personal observation of and conversations with him.

Vote for Jon Morgan for Executive Councilor, District 3. You will be glad you did!

Peter Bowman

Greenland

Executive Councilor Janet Stevens goes to bat for the people she represents

Oct. 4 − To the Editor:

District 3 is truly fortunate to Janet Stevens as our hard-working Executive Councilor. I’d like to share two share two stories demonstrating her zealous advocacy for her constituents.

I buy my medical insurance through the state retirees’ health plan. When the state contracted with a new provider for drug coverage our previous prescriptions were not transferred as promised. Instead, many of us spent fruitless hours on the phone trying to get our prescriptions refilled. When Councilor Stevens raised this issue at the Council table suggesting that the company was in violation of its contract, the pharmacy staffed up their customer service department and announced a new direct line for NH retirees. Without her public criticism, we’d still be on hold, waiting for our needed prescriptions.

Another issue involved licensing of sober homes. Last year I told Janet Stevens about Salem couple was having trouble getting a recovery residence they operated certified for Medicaid payments critical to its financial viability. Their research had identified some troubling aspects of the certification process, including conflict of interest on the part of the board. Months later, Councilor Stevens let us know that a new vendor had been chosen to certify recovery residences after the previous one was found wanting. What is notable is that she identified this item from 124 contracts that were voted on that day!

These are just two examples of Councilor Janet Stevens going to bat for the people she represents. Please join me in voting for her on November 5.

Donna Sytek

Salem

Trump's accomplishments speak for themselves

Oct. 3 − To the Editor:

This morning, I read the letter by the esteemed Peter P. Rice of New Castle. He decries Sue Polidura’s letter, etc. She is entitled to her opinions irrespective of her “leanings”. In point of fact, Mr. Rice should not be expressing opinions on Project 25 when he has no understanding of it OR more importantly its orgins.

Trump and his campaign have worked to distance themselves from Project 2025, with the former president going so far as to call some of the proposals "abysmal." But Democrats have continued to tie the transition project to Trump, warning that its policy proposals are what Americans can expect if they elect the former president

Project 2025 is a proposed presidential transition project that is composed of four pillars: a policy guide for the next presidential administration; a LinkedIn-style database of personnel who could serve in the next administration; training for that pool of candidates dubbed the "Presidential Administration Academy;" and a playbook of actions to be taken within the first 180 days in office.

During this election period, one that has never taken place in our Democracy before, we have two candidates more pent on impugning each other than showing Americans what they are going to try to accomplish during their administration. The rhetoric, and lack of any decorum whatsoever is what is abysmal here.

Lastly, Mr. Rice speaks of VP Harris’ newly born popularity. This has evolved due to a totally liberal media and the biggest evil in the world “Social Media”. I simply ask him this. Show me VP Harris’ resume of accomplishments, contributions, and commitment to America and her actual stance on the issues. Then I can make a decision as to whom I would vote for. Mr. Trump, despite his barbaric rhetoric has done more for this country than anyone in the Biden administration.

Here are a few things Trump actually did: Before the Virus invaded our shores, we built the world’s most prosperous economy. America gained 7 million new jobs. Middle-class family income increased nearly $6,000, more than five times the gains during the entire previous administration. The unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century. The Jobless claims hit a nearly 50-year low. Unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma all reached record lows. He lifted nearly 7 million people off food stamps. Poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans reached record lows.

We hit record stock market numbers and record 401ks. And the DOW closed above 20,000 for the first time in 2017 and topped 30,000 in 2020.

RES IPSA LOQUITOR MR. RICE

T. Stephen McCarthy

Requiring voter ID is not voter suppression

Oct. 3 − To the Editor:

As a former member of the ACLU, I am at a loss to understand why the organization is suing the state of New Hampshire over the new voter ID law, which is to take effect after the upcoming November election. As reported in Foster's, an ACLU attorney stated, "By requiring documentary proof of citizenship for both state and federal elections, HB 1569 will impose one of the strictest voter registration schemes in the nation and make New Hampshire a clear outlier among the states." Personally, I don't believe that to be a true statement. I have no doubt there are other states which require identification to be able to vote.

As voter laws currently exist in New Hampshire, an individual without any form of identification may still vote by signing an affidavit and returning within 7 days with proof of citizenship and residency. I ask, which is more inconvenient, the requirement to provide ID up front on the day of voting, or having to return within 7 days with proof for your vote to count? Common sense would point to the latter.

If the ACLU was sincere in their pursuit of litigation, they should broaden the lawsuit to include the current requirement to return with documentation of citizenship and residency. Is requiring voter I.D. a form of voter suppression? Apparently, the ACLU thinks so.

Randal Heller

Barrington

Re-elect Zoe Manos for Stratham state representativew

Oct. 2 -- To the Editor:

On November 5, I will be heading straight to Stratham Memorial School to cast my vote to re-elect Zoe Manos as our State Representative from Stratham. Since Zoe first decided to run for office in 2022, she has knocked on over 1700 doors. When voters open their doors to Zoe, she is never in a rush to recite a stump speech but listens patiently and and without judgment to what people have to say, even if their views differ from her own. During her time representing us in Concord, she has devoted herself to responding to those concerns and to supporting the causes she believes in.

As a legislator, Zoe has put her dedication into action. She has steadfastly backed legislation that guarantees women’s reproductive freedom well as the constitutional rights of all citizens. For example, she spoke on the House floor in support of SB507-FN, which extends the time limit for a defendant with a criminal conviction in a felony or class A misdemeanor case to file a motion for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence or new or additional forensic testing, or new material scientific understanding. Zoe believes strongly that the government should not be able to maintain convictions and deprive people of their liberty based on flawed, inaccurate or outdated scientific evidence. Although this common sense bill was passed by both the House and the Senate and could have challenged wrongful convictions in our State, it was inexplicably vetoed by the Governor.

In this critical election year, we need to keep experienced legislators like Zoe in Concord to continue to push for democracy, justice and human rights while responding to specific issues raised by her constituents. Most pressing among these are the rising cost of living, the right to affordable housing and access to quality health care—issues that affect all of us every day, whether we are Democrats, Republicans or Independents. Zoe has listened, understood and acted. Now it’s our turn to make sure she is re-elected for a second term.

Jean Bernard

Stratham

Intrigued by letters to the editor

Oct. 3 − To the Editor:

I must say that I was rather intrigued when I read two letters to the editor published in the Portsmouth Herald on October 1st. If I understood Mr. DiPentima’s letter correctly, I guess I should never vote for another male for President of the United States since I believe that Donald Trump was a “terrible” president. Not only is Trump a pathological liar, but he also is not a person who one would consider to be a paragon of virtue. He fomented an insurrection, mismanaged the Covid 19 epidemic, started agricultural trade wars for which taxpayers ultimately were forced to foot the bill, demeaned the office of the presidency with his racist comments and moronic nicknames for his political rivals, violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution, etc. I could go on and on.

In addition, Ms. Polidura had another interesting letter. She stated that she, “considers herself to be well informed.” Yet in her next sentence she says,” I have never read a single page of this document” when referring to Project 2025. How can she claim to be so “well informed” when she never even bothered to research or read the document to which she is referring? All she has to do is google Project 2025 and she can read the entire document for herself online. There even is a table of contents so she can navigate to those sections which are of special interest to her. (static.project2025.org) Project 2025 provides a very detailed playbook on how a future president could reform the U.S government so that it would reflect the Heritage Foundation’s extremist conservative doctrine. Ms. Polidura’s statement reminds me of people who have tried to ban books from schools or libraries and then had to admit that they had never even bothered to read those books themselves.

Monique Turner

Portsmouth

