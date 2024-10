He's got heart: York fifth-grader named Maine Youth Heart Ambassador

YORK, Maine — Coastal Ridge Elementary School fifth-grader Wesley Ethridge has been selected as the Maine Youth Heart Ambassador for the American Heart Association for the 2024-25 school year.

Wesley, who was born with congenital heart disease and underwent a heart transplant, will volunteer with the American Heart Association's in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge , to inspire his peers to adopt healthier habits for better mental and physical well-being.

The American Heart Association sought nominations from young individuals nationwide who have been affected by heart disease or stroke, encouraging those with personal diagnoses, family histories of cardiovascular disease, or a passion for heart health to apply. Wesley’s journey and commitment to heart health made him a standout candidate.

“Wesley is an incredibly resilient, brave, and bright kid who loves school, biking, Lego, history, and playing outdoors. He makes many trips to Boston Children’s Hospital throughout the year for routine cardiology appointments in addition to six other specialists who follow him,” said Alicia Ethridge, Wesley’s mother.

Wesley’s impactful speech at his school’s American Heart Association assembly last February garnered attention from WCSH-6 TV and was featured in the Portsmouth Herald, York Weekly, and the Weekly Sentinel.

As a Youth Heart Ambassador, Wesley will serve a one-year term, helping the AHA promote healthier lives for all. This role empowers youth to encourage, advocate, and emphasize the importance of raising critical funds in their communities while sharing their personal experiences with cardiovascular disease.

“It’s exciting to see one of our local youth share their voice and experience to help others live heart-healthy,” said Gary Urey, the American Heart Association's school engagement director for Maine. “Wesley has an incredible story to share, and we are excited to see the impact he will make in our local schools.”

The Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge are dynamic service-learning fundraising programs that teach students how to improve their overall health while making a positive impact on others. These programs engage students through interactive challenges, promoting physical activity, mental well-being, and raising essential funds for congenital heart defects, nutrition security, CPR training, and more.

Schools interested in participating in the Kids Heart Challenge or American Heart Challenge can register now for the 2024-2025 school year.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: He's got heart: York fifth-grader named Maine Youth Heart Ambassador