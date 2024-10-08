McIntire Highlands Preserve: York Land Trust revitalizes storm-damaged forest

YORK — York Land Trust routinely uses scientific, sustainable practices to manage its preserved land in the town of York, says its Executive Director Amelia Nadilo. These practices were recently used in the storm-damaged forest at McIntire Highlands Preserve .

"We conduct sustainable harvests to actively manage some of our properties in order to enhance habitat and promote a diversity of tree species, ages, and heights in the forest ecosystem,” explained Nadilo, “which is crucial to increase climate resiliency and address invasive pests and diseases.”

York Land Trust has previously conducted sustainable harvests on Smelt Brook Preserve in 2022 and Fuller Forest Preserve in 2020. Over the past year, harvesting occurred twice at the McIntire Highlands Preserve; the first was a planned silvicultural harvest of about 222 acres, and the second was an unplanned salvage harvest that was necessary to address trees that blew down following severe storms in April. Struggling and pest-infested trees were removed in the initial project. Uprooted trees were gathered in the salvage harvest.

Much of the land that is now the McIntire Highlands Preserve was clear-cut in 1960, and a fine hardwood forest has grown since. However, due to dense stands, the trees are under heavy competition, and the forest structure is unnaturally homogenous. A homogenous forest lacks biodiversity and is ultimately less able to resist natural and unnatural threats and changes. By targeting sick, crowded trees, some of this harvest's goals were to provide growing space for the healthiest trees, promote the forest’s natural species diversity, and introduce a more complex structure. Since the cut, York Land Trust has planted American chestnuts, chestnut oaks, cherry trees, hawthorns, and shagbark hickories in areas that were formerly dominated by beech, white pine, hemlock, and red oak.

“Forests used to experience a higher rate of natural disturbance from storms and fires, as well as intentional disturbance by indigenous communities,” said York Land Trust Stewardship Director Liz Walworth. “Careful disturbance is an important tool used to foster diversity in a homogenous ecosystem. Now, we are facing increasing threats from invasive pests and climate change. We're trying to look at all these complications and soften the blow to avoid sudden, large-scale changes to these ecosystems in the future.”

York Land Trust prioritizes actively managing its properties that are showing clear signs of damage from climate-related threats and invasive pests. Some current threats to the forests of Southern Maine include the wooly adelgid, the emerald ash borer, white pine needle cast, and beech leaf disease. Many of these potentially fatal long-term threats lead to bud, leaf, and branch loss in affected trees. A holistic forest management plan is crucial to give the forest its best shot at long-term health and resiliency. York Land Trust relies on licensed foresters and other experts for guidance and support needed to actively manage its properties.

“The thoughtful management of forests with an eye for natural regeneration and ecosystem health is essential for the maintenance of our forests and their long-term future,” said licensed consulting forester Charlie Moreno.

Money generated from York Land Trust’s sustainable harvests goes back into the nonprofit’s land stewardship efforts. It funds trail building and maintenance, invasive species management, species monitoring, and efforts to restore degraded wetlands and forests.

“We are so grateful for our caring community of neighbors, outdoor enthusiasts, and supporters,” said Nadilo. “We want our forests to be as healthy and resilient as possible so that we can continue enjoying them for years to come.”

McIntire Highlands Preserve reopened to the public on Oct. 1, with the exception of the Tall Tree Trail. The Tall Tree Trail was heavily impacted by high winds this winter, and trail improvements and restoration efforts are still in progress.

To learn more about York Land Trust’s forestry land management practices, the public is invited to the upcoming interpretive walk with certified forester Charlie Moreno on Oct. 20. For further details, please visit the Events Calendar or reach out to Stewardship Director Liz Walworth at lwalworth@yorklandtrust.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: McIntire Highlands Preserve: York Land Trust revitalizes storm-damaged forest