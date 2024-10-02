Portsmouth's tax rate drops as property values rise: Calculate your bill

PORTSMOUTH — Officials have released the city's new estimated tax rate now that the full statistical revaluation of properties has been completed.

Portsmouth's estimated tax rate is $11.20 per $1,000 of property valuation, down from the 2023 tax rate of $16.13 per $1,000.

City assessor Rosann Lentz explained recently the estimated tax rate would drop significantly because of the surge in values of Portsmouth properties. The assessor’s office noted the tax rate is only an estimate because “the final rate will be set by the State of New Hampshire this fall.”

What is tax bill for median home in Portsmouth?

The updated median single family assessed home value in Portsmouth is $762,600, Lentz told the City Council in September. The estimated property tax bill for the owner of a median priced home in the city is $8,534, according to the Portsmouth assessor's Property Tax Calculator .

The estimated tax bill for a property value of $1 million is $11,200, according to the tax calculator. The tax bill for a $500,000 property is an estimated $5,600.

The assessor’s office stressed the tax calculator does not include “any exemptions (elderly, veterans, etc.) that you may be entitled to.”

