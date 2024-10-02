Open in App
    Portsmouth's tax rate drops as property values rise: Calculate your bill

    By Jeff McMenemy, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    PORTSMOUTH — Officials have released the city's new estimated tax rate now that the full statistical revaluation of properties has been completed.

    Portsmouth's estimated tax rate is $11.20 per $1,000 of property valuation, down from the 2023 tax rate of $16.13 per $1,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8ojb_0vrH5w4W00

    City assessor Rosann Lentz explained recently the estimated tax rate would drop significantly because of the surge in values of Portsmouth properties. The assessor’s office noted the tax rate is only an estimate because “the final rate will be set by the State of New Hampshire this fall.”

    What is tax bill for median home in Portsmouth?

    The updated median single family assessed home value in Portsmouth is $762,600, Lentz told the City Council in September. The estimated property tax bill for the owner of a median priced home in the city is $8,534, according to the Portsmouth assessor's Property Tax Calculator .

    The estimated tax bill for a property value of $1 million is $11,200, according to the tax calculator. The tax bill for a $500,000 property is an estimated $5,600.

    The assessor’s office stressed the tax calculator does not include “any exemptions (elderly, veterans, etc.) that you may be entitled to.”

    Previous story: Portsmouth property values surge

    To reach staff reporter Jeff McMenemy, please email him at jmcmenemy@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth's tax rate drops as property values rise: Calculate your bill

    Shadowy Mystic
    2d ago
    Finally something I can't complain about!!
    rjd412
    2d ago
    What a joke, lower rates raise the value!!!! You need to assess the businesses accordingly!!!🖕🏼
