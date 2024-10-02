Portsmouth has highest elderly tax exemptions in NH; Pappas fights for Vets: Letters

Portsmouth has highest tax exemptions for the elderly in NH

Sept. 30 − To the Editor:

On Sept. 3, 2024, the Assessing Department, anticipating a rise in home values due to the revaluation, recommended that the City Council increase the exemptions for seniors and disabled residents. The Council unanimously supported this recommendation, with the understanding that further adjustments could be made if necessary once the revaluation is finalized.

The previous exemption amounts were $235,000 for ages 65-74, $285,000 for ages 75-79, and $335,000 for ages 80 and above. The new exemption values are $375,000 for ages 65-74, $450,000 for ages 75-79, and $525,000 for ages 80 and above. The disabled exemption now matches the amount for the 65-74 age group.

To qualify, the income limits are $54,000 for single individuals and $70,793 for married couples, with assets (excluding the value of the home) not exceeding $500,000.

Portsmouth offers the highest exemptions and the most generous allowed asset and income limits in New Hampshire. The City and Council are committed to helping seniors remain in their homes by utilizing all available RSAs from the state. I want to thank Rosann Lentz and the Assessing Office for proactively recommending the recent exemption increases. If you have any questions about your new assessment, visit https://www.cityofportsmouth.com/assessors/2024-full-statistical-revaluation or reach out with any questions.

Andrew Bagley

Portsmouth

City Councilor

Chris Pappas fights for veterans

Sept. 30 − To the Editor:

I am a retired combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan. I am disabled because of that combat. It’s important to me that my representatives respect our nation’s service members and actually deliver solutions for veterans, not just use them as a political tool or a photo op. Chris Pappas has proven to myself and the veteran community that he will put us first and actually deliver progress to help veterans in our state. Chris fought for the PACT Act that helps vets exposed to agent orange, asbestos, and burn pits. Around one million vets have registered.

Since his first day representing us in Washington, Chris has been putting the needs of veterans front and center. On the Veterans Affairs Committee, he fought to pass bipartisan legislation to help veterans exposed to toxic substances and burn pits get the care they need and the benefits they’ve earned. He wrote the law that increased veterans’ benefits to keep up with the cost of living and ensure that veterans and their families are able to make ends meet.

When critical VA clinics in New Hampshire were facing closure, Chris took action and kept their doors open to provide healthcare for veterans in our state. And he’s fighting to pass bipartisan legislation to safeguard benefits for veterans, improve services at the VA, and increase programs available to the families of fallen service members.

Our country has a serious and sacred obligation to take care of those who served in harm’s way to defend it, an obligation many politicians fall short of. Thankfully, Chris Pappas understands that, and he’s shown he’s committed to not only honoring veterans in words, but in meaningful action that is helping vets in New Hampshire and across the country. That’s why he has my vote in November.

Ed McCabe

Dover

Let Ukraine keep Crimea and give Putin Texas

Sept. 27 − To the Editor:

Elect me President and I’ll End the War in Ukraine on January 20.

The Donald has claimed that he can end the war in Ukraine on his first day in office by telling Zelinsky that he’ll have to give up some Ukrainian territory (read that, let Putin keep Crimea).

I’ve got a better idea. Much better. Let Ukraine keep Crimea and give Putin Texas.

And if Texas isn’t enough, throw in Palm Beach. If the Oracle of Mar-a-Lago isn’t studying Russian by now, he’s not paying attention.

Write me in on November 5.

J. Michael Donovan

Hampton Beach

A vote for Joyce Craig is a vote for public education

Sept. 28 − To the Editor:

Although education is a vital resource in our children's development, the social fabric our local public school builds is a critical resource for defining our communities and neighborhoods.

Public schools are the backbone of our communities and an anchor for our children's education and social development. Young parents gain a foothold in their community identity. Children develop local friendships and cohesive bonds with best friends living nearby.

Providing equal, excellent, and locally available education to all has been the public education mandate promoted by Thomas Jefferson and other founding fathers as the cement in keeping our republic resilient.

New Hampshire now faces a referendum on the future of our public education system. Kelly Ayotte supports the Republican state led legislature in sanctioning the Education Commissioner to undermine our public education system and provide unregulated taxpayer dollars diverting public education to private schools. A vote for Joyce Craig is a vote supporting public education in New Hampshire.

In this election cycle, learn how your candidates for state offices regard public education. Realize that continued tax dollars paid to private schools is irresponsible stewardship of state spending and a direct assault on our public education system.

Kenneth Cohen

Kensington

Kelly Ayotte's record more believable than her words on abortion

Sept. 28 − To the Editor:

For years Democratic candidates told voters that Republicans wanted to take away women’s right to an abortion. Unfortunately, many thought Democrats were crying wolf or they did not have to worry as the Supreme Court would protect them. That protection ended when Trump appointed three more anti abortion judges to the Supreme Court.

Now it is up to the voters in each state to protect themselves by making sure their representatives do not take away their rights. Don’t believe any Republican who tells you not to worry in New Hampshire. That it won’t happen here. It has not happened yet because the GOP held such a narrow majority and Governor Sununu knew passing a ban or shortening the time women could get an abortion would hurt his party.

Sununu won’t be governor next year. Kelly Ayotte might be. As a senator she voted for a nationwide abortion ban. She also helped shepherd Trump’s anti abortion Supreme Court nominee through the Senate approval hearing. Given the chance she will end a woman’s right to choose despite anything she is saying now. In 2016 she said she could never support Donald Trump because she had a daughter. If she was not honest about putting her daughter above politics, why would you think she is being honest now?

This November, vote to protect the rights of yourself, your wife, daughters, granddaughters, aunts and nieces. Vote for Democrats.

Walter Hamilton

Portsmouth

Eastern European ancestors would oppose Russia

Sept. 28 − To the Editor:

Anyone who experienced the conditions in Eastern Europe during the Cold War under the Soviet Union should not support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

If you were born in one of these countries (as I was) or have ancestors who came from these nations, you owe it to them to oppose the Russian invasion and any political candidate who supports the Russians.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990, European countries including the 4 powers: Russia, USA, Britian, and France signed agreements with all the European countries, both East and West finalizing their borders (including that of Ukraine). That is how newly liberated countries such as, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia along with Hungary, Poland, Albania, Bulgaria, Romania, and Montenegro became sovereign nations, with sovereign borders.

All of them celebrated liberation from Russian domination, and developed their own relationships with Russia. Most decided within 10 years to join NATO to protect their country. And then when Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden, and Finland (2 historically neutral countries) quickly joined NATO as well. While there is much to admire about the Russian people, their governments have historically been ruthless, undemocratic, and always a threat to Eastern Europe.

The famous Hungarian poet, Petoefi Sandor, is known for his heroic poem about freedom, which includes the phrases “On your feet Hungarians, …let us swear never to be slaves again”.

Let us not allow Mr. Putin to recreate the Great Russian Empire again but stand up against him.

Peter Somssich

Portsmouth

Former NH State Representive

