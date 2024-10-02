Exeter Powder Keg Beer and Chili Fest 2024: What you need to know before you go

EXETER — The largest beer festival in New England returns to Exeter this Saturday, Oct. 5, featuring more than 200 beers, ciders and hard seltzers from local breweries.

The 12th annual Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival , underwritten by M&T Bank and presented by the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce and Exeter Parks and Recreation , will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Swasey Parkway. Tickets range from $10 to $60.

Renee Weiland, the chamber’s event and program coordinator, noted the festival has grown significantly over the years, now attracting more than 3,000 visitors from Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

“I think it’s the fun that it brings to town,” she said. “Last year we had torrential rain, and people stuck it out and didn’t leave and wanted to be there for the entirety… I think breweries have come to be so popular, and you get to try so many of them at this one event.”

Weiland said the Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival has become a “staple” not just for attendees but also for breweries. The festival also provides a platform for smaller breweries to introduce and market their products, she added.

“The breweries themselves know they’re going to be showing up on the first weekend in October,” said Weiland. “We’ve also been told by the breweries that we’re one of the best festivals of the year as far as having support from the volunteers.”

Whether you are drinking or not, the family-friendly event also has something for everyone, including local food vendors, artisan tents, a kid’s playing area and live entertainment by Matty & The Penders.

“I think we’re hoping for the exact type of day we’ve had in the past where families and friends meet up from north and south, and get together for an afternoon to try some breweries and spend time together,” said Weiland.

How much are Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival tickets and how do you get them?

There are three different types of tickets that visitors can purchase.

For $60, the VIP admission allows visitors to enter the festival an hour early at noon and includes a commemorative tasting cup for festival use. The general admission is $45, which grants entrance at 1 p.m. and also includes a commemorative tasting cup. For $10, the chili-only ticket is geared toward the designated driver or visitors aged 6 to 20.

Tickets are available online and will be $10 extra if purchased the day of the event until sold out.

Which breweries will be there?

Whether you’re a fan of lagers, IPAs, pilsners, or stouts, the festival will offer a wide variety of each (and more). The Powder Keg Beer and Chili Festival will feature over 200 unlimited samples, including Northwood Brewing Company’s Coffee Porter, a rich porter aged on Wicked Joe’s Bella Maria coffee, and Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co.’s Sour Face, a Berliner Weisse with kiwi and raspberry.

Participating breweries include Sea Dog Brewing , Deciduous Brewery , Czar’s Brewery , Concord Craft Brewing Company , Chapel + Main , Lone Pine Brewery , and more. Sawbelly Brewing will also be celebrating its last hurrah at this year's festival as the brewery will be closing its doors Oct. 13.

Also attending are Barreled Souls Brewing Company , Belgium-based Huyghe Brewery , Urban Artifact , Four Quarters Brewing , Halyard Brewing Company , Henniker Brewing Company , Spyglass Brewing Company , Baxter Brewing Co. and more.

Which restaurants are participating in the chili cook-off?

Visitors can enjoy unlimited chili from four different restaurants, each bringing 35 to 40 gallons of their unique recipes to Swasey Parkway. These restaurants will compete for the $500 “People’s Choice Award” for the best chili.

The participating restaurants are Thirsty Moose Taphouse , Sawbelly Brewing , The Railpenny Tavern and Stark Brewing Company .

Which food vendors will be at the festival?

From classic burgers from Lexie’s to Asian delicacies from Lakeside Thai On Wheels , the festival will also offer a variety of food vendors for different palates.

Other vendors include Cafe El Camino , Heartfelt Brew , The Burstin’ Kernel , Wild Fox Pierogi , Chubb’s Fried Dough and Seacoast Pretzels .

Food vendors are not included in the unlimited beer and chili samples.

Who will be selling their wares at the festival?

A number of artisan vendors will be selling their wares at the festival. From soy wax candles made in upcycled beer cans by Granite State Beer Candles to hot sauces made from locally grown peppers from Cousin Dean’s , the vendors showcased offer visitors unique, often homemade, products.

Other vendors include Joy & James , Things Drunk People Say, Naked Hot Sauce , Marc Fournier Art , Tuck Life, The Artful Carver and EZ Bikes & Scooters.

Who will be performing?

Matty and the Penders , a '90s alternative rock band, will again provide the musical entertainment, featuring former Exeter police deputy chief Mike Munck on bass.

What are the activities for children?

According to Renee Weiland, event and program coordinator for the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, there will be lawn games like cornhole available in an open space near the gazebo at Swasey Parkway.

“It’s kind of an open space where families can be and let the kids play,” she added. “If the kids are buying something from the food truck or the parents are buying them something, they can sit in that area for a snack."

Is there a rain date?

The Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival is a rain or shine event.

