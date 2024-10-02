Kennebunk Town Clerk Merton Brown honored with prestigious award for 'outstanding service'

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Town Clerk Merton Brown has received the prestigious Ethelyn Stuart Marthia Award in recognition of his outstanding service, leadership, and dedication to the community.

The Ethelyn Stuart Marthia Award was established to commemorate the legacy of Ethelyn Stuart Marthia, a former town clerk and assistant town manager of Kennebunk. Known for her towering character, warming humor, and mentorship, Ethelyn left an indelible mark on municipal service. The award is given to municipal clerks who reflect her values and contributions.

Brown was selected for the award by Tracey O’Roak, the president of the Maine Town and City Clerks' Association (MTCCA).

“As I read the criteria for this award, there was no question in my mind who this year’s recipient shouldbe," said O’Roak. "Merton has set an incredibly high standard for all of us to strive to achieve, especially his enthusiasm for elections. And it is even more special because he was mentored by none other than Ethelyn Stuart Marthia herself. Like Ethelyn, he has always been a patient and willing mentor to clerks all over the state. I can personally confirm the genuine kindness and generosity he offers, having been on the receiving end of advice many times.”

Brown has served as the town clerk of Kennebunk since 2014 and has held various roles in the clerk’s office and on elections prior to that. He has also been an active leader within the MTCCA, contributing to workshops and serving on various committees.

“This award is very meaningful to me because Ethelyn Marthia and I were not only town clerks together, but we were very good friends," Brown said. "We traveled from Presque Isle to Kittery teaching other clerks how to run elections. She was the poster child for being the perfect town clerk and to be honored with an award created just for her is overwhelming and humbling. I am so grateful to come to work each day in a community where I get to assist residents in the same manner I would hope to be treated."

The award was officially presented at the MTCCA Annual Meeting, where Brown was formally recognized for his achievements. Additionally, his name will be added to the permanent record of award recipients maintained by the MTCCA.

