    • Portsmouth Herald

    York Beach Surf Club, Sea Latch Inn faces foreclosure auction: 'Rare opportunity'

    By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpAI5_0vrGSEbX00

    YORK, Maine — Two hotels and a vacant lot prime for development at Long Sands Beach will go to auction this month, one of the properties facing foreclosure for the third time.

    The York Beach Surf Club , Sea Latch Inn and a 2.55-acre property at 11 Webber Road will be for sale at a foreclosure auction on Oct. 17. Auctioneer Stef Keenan said the Surf Club will be auctioned onsite at 11 a.m., followed by the auction at the Sea Latch at 2 p.m. and the third property shortly after.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhQLn_0vrGSEbX00

    The Surf Club is estimated at $5.5 million, the Sea Latch at $4.9 million, and 11 Webber Road at $3.25 million, according to its real estate listing.

    Keenan said the three properties are owned by LLCs involving Taylor Perkins, who has expressed his goal of making the York Beach Surf Club a premier destination at Long Sands Beach. Perkins did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

    The Surf Club faced foreclosure twice before, most recently last year. Both times, Perkins said he was able to work out the terms of his loan with his lender, preventing the auction from taking place.

    Keenan said Tuesday he could not share whether Perkins will be able to do the same this time, but he expects the auctions to proceed as planned.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4aNm_0vrGSEbX00

    “It’s looking like a high probability we will get to sale,” Keenan said.

    More: York Beach lifeguard chief quits after calls for action on public drinking ignored

    York Beach Surf Club faced foreclosure twice before

    The three properties up for auction this month were previously owned by the Poulin family, according to Keenan. The York Beach Surf Club property at 780 York St. was previously home to York Harbor Motel & Cottages and was used for tourism for almost a century.

    Perkins and his father Sonny, a renowned local surfer, bought the Surf Club property in 2020. They then bought the Sea Latch Inn at 277 Long Beach Ave. in 2021, according to a website for the Surf Company, which lists Perkins as CEO. The vacant lot at 11 Webber Road is near the Sea Latch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o76tc_0vrGSEbX00

    Perkins and his company transformed the Surf Club property with architecture influenced by surfing, including using repurposed surfboards in its construction. The hotel features 42 guest rooms, 10 bungalows, a heated saltwater pool and a pool bar. It also included an oceanfront lawn space with a raw oyster and cocktail bar named the Rolling Pearl.

    The major renovations and construction at the Surf Club property were not without financial challenges . Court documents from 2021 revealed that York Beach Surf Club LLC defaulted on three outstanding loans to Kennebunk Savings Bank, prompting a scheduled auction that year. However, the auction was ultimately canceled after the Surf Club successfully refinanced.

    Last year, Perkins faced foreclosure once again. When the auction was announced, Perkins stated he was working on refinancing and expected the auction would not proceed. Later that month, the auction was called off, with auctioneer Keenan confirming he was notified that the auction was no longer necessary.

    More: Dueling studies clash in Wiggly Bridge Distillery whiskey fungus debate in York

    Rare opportunity to purchase three York Beach properties

    Keenan said the ability to purchase all three properties in one day is a rare opportunity at Long Sands Beach, where land is often owned for generations by one family. A $100,000 deposit is required to bid on either of the hotels, while the 11 Webber Road auction requires a $25,000 deposit.

    The Surf Club property has some of the newest inventory of rooms and amenities in York and on Long Sands Beach, according to the auctioneer’s website. The hotel is located directly across the street from the Atlantic Ocean and Prebble’s Point.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BkqK_0vrGSEbX00

    The Sea Latch is also across from the beach and has 82 hotel rooms. The complex is comprised of one, two and three-story buildings as well as six individual cottages. The undeveloped property on Webber Road is located in the Residential-7 zoning district and allows for multiple living units or commercial uses with public water and sewer available on the street.

    “Very unique opportunity. It’s rare,” Keenan said. “Getting onto the Maine coast is not an easy thing to do.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152VeU_0vrGSEbX00

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York Beach Surf Club, Sea Latch Inn faces foreclosure auction: 'Rare opportunity'

