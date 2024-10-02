Hampton downtown comes alive with Fall Fridays: Live music, lawn games and local eats

HAMPTON — Fridays this autumn just got a lot more entertaining as downtown business owners and organizations are coming together to offer “Fall Fridays at Depot Square” in Hampton Village Center.

Running from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday until Oct. 25, the fun launched last Friday with live music from the Mason Brothers Duo , who entertained those who gathered at Hampton Village Center’s gazebo located at Depot Square off Lafayette Road. An assortment of local bands will perform each week for spectators, who can listen and even dance while enjoying lawn games and free food provided by nearby restaurants.

According to Hampton Area Chamber President John Nyhan, the community event was the brainstorm of Danielle Nonamaker, owner of Edward Jones Financial Advisor. She is organizing the weekly events, Nyhan said, with the support of local businesses and business groups.

“My business is in Depot Square,” Nonamaker said, “and I’ve always thought Depot Square is a great community space that needs more love.”

Nonamaker was pleased with the turnout for the first event, adding the live music was a key factor in bringing people to the event that included food and lawn games like Giant Connect Four, Giant Jenga and cornhole.

“The people I spoke with were really enjoying it,” Nonamaker said. “I think the live music is the key for many. And there were a lot of families, parents who brought their kids. It was definitely a good time.”

Nonamaker acknowledged that getting the fall event up and running required the efforts of many. She highlighted Carolyn Eastman, who was instrumental in coordinating and setting up the musicians, and Dakota Bockus of RE/MAX REALTOR, who managed the publicity.

Nonamaker thanked the Hampton Area Chamber , Experience Hampton , Hampton’s Recreation Department , and the Hampton Area Rotary Club , all of which helped financially support the new program. She also thanked Hampton’s Select Board, who approved the event’s permits.

The food offered at the event showcases four downtown Hampton eateries: Greg’s Bistro , Santiago’s Baja Grill , Bogie’s Bar and Grill , and warm apple cider from Blue Harbor Coffee Co. Roastery & Café. Attendees at Friday’s event enjoyed the tasty assortment free of charge, thanks to a contribution from Newburyport Bank, Nonamaker said.

There are still four more Fridays when residents and visitors can enjoy a Friday at Depot Square, she said. On the billboard for the two upcoming Fridays are musician Bob Tirelli on Oct. 4 and Redemption on Oct. 11. Performers for the remaining Friday events will be announced soon.

If the next four Fridays prove as successful as the first, Nonamaker hopes to continue the fall programming in years to come.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton downtown comes alive with Fall Fridays: Live music, lawn games and local eats