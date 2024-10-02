Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    York Halloween 2024: Lighting of the Pumpkins, cemetery walk, trick-or-treat and more

    By Staff report,

    2 days ago

    York’s Old Burying Ground will be the scene of several spooky and fun events this month, as the Old York Historical Society invites the public to explore the cemetery by lamplight, enjoy a dramatic reading of Edgar Allan Poe’s poems, and help light up the night with jack-o’-lanterns.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBMLT_0vrGRanC00

    An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe

    Old York Historical Society is set to welcome back the acclaimed performer Campbell Harmon on Friday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. for "An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe."

    Harmon, known for his captivating portrayal of Edgar Allan Poe , will present a dramatic reading of some of Poe’s classic Victorian poems, including “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.” The event promises an atmospheric experience, with the reading taking place by candlelight.

    Following the performance, guests will have the unique opportunity to toast the legendary poet with a sip of Madeira.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHoMy_0vrGRanC00

    Due to the intimate nature of the event, seating is limited. Last year’s performance sold out quickly, so early reservations are highly recommended. Tickets are priced at $25, with a discounted rate of $20 for members. Reservations can be made through the Old York website at oldyork.org or by calling 207-363-4974. Please note that no tickets will be sold at the door.

    'Gone, But Not Forgotten' cemetery walk

    The Old York Historical Society will offer a special tour , “Gone, But Not Forgotten,” an “informative and slightly spooky” lamp-lit stroll of York’s Old Burying Ground, on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 and 7 p.m.

    “There are more than 100 gravestones within the cemetery, each with a story to tell,” stated the Old York Historical Society in a press release. “The lives and deaths of those buried within the hallowed walls of the historic cemetery will be illuminated by guides dressed as 18th-century townsfolk.”

    Tours last approximately an hour and are held outside after dark, so please dress warmly and wear comfortable walking shoes. This program is not recommended for those with mobility issues. Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 and $15 for members. and are available at oldyork.org. No tickets are sold at the door.

    Trick-or-treating and the Lighting of the Pumpkins

    The Old York Historical Society invites children to trick-or-treat, 18th-century style, at Old York’s historic buildings in York Village from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Buildings include Jefferds Tavern, York Corner Schoolhouse, Emerson-Wilcox House, and the Old Gaol. Creepy characters and ghosts of Halloween past will hand out treats to all who dare to knock on Old York’s historic doors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxniz_0vrGRanC00

    The invitation coincides with the town’s annual night of trick-or-treating.

    Also that evening, the 6th annual Lighting of the Pumpkins at the Old Burying Ground in York Village will begin at approximately 5 p.m. The walls of the Old Burying Ground in York Village will be illuminated with jack-o’-lanterns until around 8 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1t00_0vrGRanC00

    Stop by to enjoy a magical scene and enjoy the Afterglow at the Tavern, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hearty hearth-cooked soup and bread will be available at historic Jefferds Tavern, along with local beer and cider.This event is free and open to the public. In the event of heavy rain, the event is postponed until Oct. 31. Parking is available at the Old York Museum Center, 3 Lindsay Road, York.

    Help fill the Old Burying Ground with pumpkins

    The Old York Historical Society invites you to help fill the Old Burying Ground by bringing carved pumpkins to the Old York Museum Center at 3 Lindsay Road between 12 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct.30.

    The society will also have a pumpkin-carving party at the museum center from 12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The organization will provide the pumpkins but asks you to bring your carving tools.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpxLd_0vrGRanC00

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York Halloween 2024: Lighting of the Pumpkins, cemetery walk, trick-or-treat and more

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee12 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Pastor receives St. Augustine’s highest honor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy