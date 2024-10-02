York Halloween 2024: Lighting of the Pumpkins, cemetery walk, trick-or-treat and more

York’s Old Burying Ground will be the scene of several spooky and fun events this month, as the Old York Historical Society invites the public to explore the cemetery by lamplight, enjoy a dramatic reading of Edgar Allan Poe’s poems, and help light up the night with jack-o’-lanterns.

An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe

Old York Historical Society is set to welcome back the acclaimed performer Campbell Harmon on Friday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. for "An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe."

Harmon, known for his captivating portrayal of Edgar Allan Poe , will present a dramatic reading of some of Poe’s classic Victorian poems, including “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.” The event promises an atmospheric experience, with the reading taking place by candlelight.

Following the performance, guests will have the unique opportunity to toast the legendary poet with a sip of Madeira.

Due to the intimate nature of the event, seating is limited. Last year’s performance sold out quickly, so early reservations are highly recommended. Tickets are priced at $25, with a discounted rate of $20 for members. Reservations can be made through the Old York website at oldyork.org or by calling 207-363-4974. Please note that no tickets will be sold at the door.

'Gone, But Not Forgotten' cemetery walk

The Old York Historical Society will offer a special tour , “Gone, But Not Forgotten,” an “informative and slightly spooky” lamp-lit stroll of York’s Old Burying Ground, on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 and 7 p.m.

“There are more than 100 gravestones within the cemetery, each with a story to tell,” stated the Old York Historical Society in a press release. “The lives and deaths of those buried within the hallowed walls of the historic cemetery will be illuminated by guides dressed as 18th-century townsfolk.”

Tours last approximately an hour and are held outside after dark, so please dress warmly and wear comfortable walking shoes. This program is not recommended for those with mobility issues. Reservations are required. Tickets are $20 and $15 for members. and are available at oldyork.org. No tickets are sold at the door.

Trick-or-treating and the Lighting of the Pumpkins

The Old York Historical Society invites children to trick-or-treat, 18th-century style, at Old York’s historic buildings in York Village from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Buildings include Jefferds Tavern, York Corner Schoolhouse, Emerson-Wilcox House, and the Old Gaol. Creepy characters and ghosts of Halloween past will hand out treats to all who dare to knock on Old York’s historic doors.

The invitation coincides with the town’s annual night of trick-or-treating.

Also that evening, the 6th annual Lighting of the Pumpkins at the Old Burying Ground in York Village will begin at approximately 5 p.m. The walls of the Old Burying Ground in York Village will be illuminated with jack-o’-lanterns until around 8 p.m.

Stop by to enjoy a magical scene and enjoy the Afterglow at the Tavern, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hearty hearth-cooked soup and bread will be available at historic Jefferds Tavern, along with local beer and cider.This event is free and open to the public. In the event of heavy rain, the event is postponed until Oct. 31. Parking is available at the Old York Museum Center, 3 Lindsay Road, York.

Help fill the Old Burying Ground with pumpkins

The Old York Historical Society invites you to help fill the Old Burying Ground by bringing carved pumpkins to the Old York Museum Center at 3 Lindsay Road between 12 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct.30.

The society will also have a pumpkin-carving party at the museum center from 12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The organization will provide the pumpkins but asks you to bring your carving tools.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York Halloween 2024: Lighting of the Pumpkins, cemetery walk, trick-or-treat and more