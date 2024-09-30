Careers in the trades, pizza & politics: Community events Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

Return to Africa

DOVER — After almost 60 years, Dover resident Jack Mettee returned to Kenya East Africa with his partner Laurie to visit where Jack taught secondary school for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer. Jack's library presentation recounts the couple's two-week visit on Monday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Dover Public Library.

'We the People' discussion

BERWICK, Maine — On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. join the Berwick Public Library in a group discussion led by Niles Schore to look at the techniques used to keep people divided, and to discuss strategies to overcome them. The discussion will present events and policy proposals to see how they match our shared American values. To prepare, familiarize yourself with the United States Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Mayflower Compact, and the Northwest Ordinance.

'Who’s Hiring? Careers in the Trades'

PORTSMOUTH — A community talk with representatives from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, the Carpenters Training Fund, and Great Bay Community College on Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Portsmouth Public Library in the Levenson Room. Discover the opportunities at 14-plus training centers throughout New England and New York, where apprentice and journey-level carpenters learn the skills to succeed in today’s competitive market. Learn about new technologies such as working with mass timber products and solar technology, and using tools and equipment directly related to production in the field. The presentation is free and requires no pre-registration. For information, email Sylvia Olson at sylv2982@gmail.com .

Pizza & Politics in Dover

DOVER — Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Dover Public Library, enjoy some La Festa pizza (while supplies last) as you get your questions about voting in New Hampshire answered by Secretary of State David Scanlan during this informal event.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Careers in the trades, pizza & politics: Community events Sept. 30 to Oct. 6