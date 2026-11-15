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🐱 Sweet Portland TX Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Tiny whiskers, bright eyes, and lots of purrs — these Portland, TX kittens are looking for safe, loving homes. All are Domestic Shorthair babies currently listed as strays with Portland Animal Care Services.
TXAC-Stray – Female Orange Baby Kitten
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 777-4444
- Location: Portland, Texas
This little orange girl is a young stray kitten who needs a safe, patient home to grow up in. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your family, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TXAC-Stray – Male Orange Baby Kitten
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 777-4444
- Location: Portland, Texas
This orange boy is also a young stray kitten hoping for a fresh start indoors with a loving family. Kittens often do well with gentle kids and other pets when introduced slowly and kindly.
👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Portland, TX, please consider opening your home to one (or a pair) of these kittens. You can also call Portland Animal Care Services at (361) 777-4444 to ask about other adoptable cats and kittens.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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