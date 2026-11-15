Tiny whiskers, bright eyes, and lots of purrs — these Portland, TX kittens are looking for safe, loving homes. All are Domestic Shorthair babies currently listed as strays with Portland Animal Care Services.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 777-4444

Location: Portland, Texas

This little orange girl is a young stray kitten who needs a safe, patient home to grow up in. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your family, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 777-4444

Location: Portland, Texas

This orange boy is also a young stray kitten hoping for a fresh start indoors with a loving family. Kittens often do well with gentle kids and other pets when introduced slowly and kindly.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Portland, TX, please consider opening your home to one (or a pair) of these kittens. You can also call Portland Animal Care Services at (361) 777-4444 to ask about other adoptable cats and kittens.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.