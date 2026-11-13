Looking for a loyal friend in Portland, TX? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start with a family of their own.

Breed: Carolina Dog mix

Carolina Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $25

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Portland, TX)

Princess is a young Carolina Dog mix puppy with a soft tan coat and lots of potential. She’s being rehomed by a private owner in Portland, TX, and is looking for someone patient and kind to guide her through puppyhood and beyond.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: Adult (about 4.5 years)

Adult (about 4.5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Portland, TX)

Zoey has been a loved family dog since she was 4 months old. She’s described as loving, affectionate, and energetic. She enjoys being outside, playing, and especially rolling in the grass. Zoey is kennel-trained, house-trained, and knows about six commands.

She does have some anxiety when left alone for long periods, so she’ll do best with someone who can give her time, structure, and reassurance.

👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: TXAC-Stray

Breed: Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 777-4444

This black-and-white Boxer/Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy is currently listed as a stray with Portland Animal Care Services. He’s very young and needs a stable, caring home to grow up in. If you’re interested, call the shelter to ask about his status and next steps.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Portland, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.