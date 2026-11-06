🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Portland, TX

Portland has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Portland Animal Care Services would love to meet you.

Breed: Dachshund / Terrier (medium mix)

Dachshund / Terrier (medium mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 777-4444

Cindy Lou is a medium-sized Dachshund/Terrier mix with a beautiful dark coat and warm brown markings. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to give. If you’re looking for a companion with that classic Dachshund charm and Terrier spunk, Cindy Lou could be a great match.

👉 Meet Cindy Lou and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 777-4444

Andy is an adult Australian Cattle Dog mix with a striking brindle coat. This breed is known for being smart and active, so Andy may be a good fit for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and keeping a dog’s mind busy. If you like the idea of a loyal, working-breed type dog, Andy is worth a visit.

👉 Meet Andy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult

Adult Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services

Phone: (361) 777-4444

Monkey is an adult Shih Tzu mix with a rich brown coat. Shih Tzus are often known for their sweet faces and companion nature, and Monkey is looking for someone to be his person. If you’d like a smaller dog to share the couch and your daily routine, Monkey might be the one.

👉 Meet Monkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If any of these dogs caught your eye, please call Portland Animal Care Services at (361) 777-4444 to ask about visiting or starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.