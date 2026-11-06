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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Portland, TX
Portland has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Portland Animal Care Services would love to meet you.
Cindy Lou
- Breed: Dachshund / Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 777-4444
Cindy Lou is a medium-sized Dachshund/Terrier mix with a beautiful dark coat and warm brown markings. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of life and love to give. If you’re looking for a companion with that classic Dachshund charm and Terrier spunk, Cindy Lou could be a great match.
👉 Meet Cindy Lou and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Andy
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 777-4444
Andy is an adult Australian Cattle Dog mix with a striking brindle coat. This breed is known for being smart and active, so Andy may be a good fit for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and keeping a dog’s mind busy. If you like the idea of a loyal, working-breed type dog, Andy is worth a visit.
👉 Meet Andy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monkey
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Adult
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Portland Animal Care Services
- Phone: (361) 777-4444
Monkey is an adult Shih Tzu mix with a rich brown coat. Shih Tzus are often known for their sweet faces and companion nature, and Monkey is looking for someone to be his person. If you’d like a smaller dog to share the couch and your daily routine, Monkey might be the one.
👉 Meet Monkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If any of these dogs caught your eye, please call Portland Animal Care Services at (361) 777-4444 to ask about visiting or starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.