Following a four-plus-hour grounding of air travel across the United States Friday, Nov. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Transportation Department provided more specifics on the root cause of the system failure that precipitated the emergency.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a press conference Saturday morning that FAA contractor L3Harris was executing a transition from copper to fiber-optic cables at a remote location and that a new router flooded the FAA’s network. The officials explained that the router made 1,000 connection attempts every four-to-five seconds before being disabled.

“What we’re working to determine was whether we had incompetence, meaning was it user error or installation error from L3Harris or did they install a faulty router. We haven’t determined what the fault was,” Duffy said.

The FAA issued the emergency stoppage Friday afternoon, which led to about 12,000 canceled flights across America including at the Portland International Airport.

The order had been lifted by Friday evening but FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford noted that about 4,500 flights would need to be cancelled Saturday.

“This morning the system remains stable and our airline partners are working through the operational recovery,” he added.

Bedford and Duffy stressed that the evidence did not point to cyberattacks or artificial intelligence causing the emergency. Duffy said the FAA had recently implemented its SMART AI system to manage weather and trajectories but that it was not connected to the system that went awry.

“We see zero evidence of anything nefarious and zero evidence of anything AI related,” Bedford said. “We want to be clear we have an equipment issue and we are working through what this defective piece of equipment was, was it a faulty installation, was it a faulty configuration or was it just a bad piece of router technology that we put into this system that propagated these errors.”

Duffy said the event should serve as a wakeup call to Congress to better invest in aviation technology so that the system can be safer and work better. He felt this infrastructure had been underfunded for many years.

“I hope that they (Congress) meet this moment and they invest in what will be the state of the art, the best in class, best in the world air traffic control system,” he said.

There had only been two nationwide grounding orders, the first following the Sept. 11, 2021 terrorist attacks and the second in 2023 when a pilot alert system failed.