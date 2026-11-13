Classic holiday movies, hand-drawn characters and the nostalgia of browsing a neighborhood video store are coming together in downtown Portland this holiday season.

Portland artist Mike Bennett is bringing a holiday edition of his Dead Media experience to the corner of Southwest Broadway and Alder Street, opening Friday, Nov. 13. The free, family-friendly attraction blends the charm of a vintage VHS rental store with elements of Bennett’s popular Snow Day Village, creating a new holiday adventure just one block from Pioneer Courthouse Square.

“The holidays are some of the most special times of the year, but it’s also a really hard time financially for a lot of people,” Bennett said. “Escapism, especially free, joy-filled escapism, is just my gift to Portland for the holidays.”

The installation follows the success of Bennett’s Dead Media Video Rentals, a VHS-themed haunted house that attracted crowds to Northeast Fremont Street during the Halloween season. For the holiday version, Bennett has traded the haunted-house experience for an adventure inspired by classic seasonal movies, complete with familiar characters, playful details and a touch of spooky humor.

The experience is designed to appeal to multiple generations, giving parents a chance to revisit the movies they remember while introducing younger visitors to the fun of vintage video-store culture. Bennett describes the atmosphere as “not scary, just a little spooky.”

The holiday installation also incorporates elements of Snow Day Village, Bennett’s popular seasonal creation, now in its fourth year. The village previously welcomed 50,000 visitors in a single season at Director Park, generating an estimated $1.5 million in economic impact.

Its downtown location puts the attraction within walking distance of Pioneer Courthouse Square and several other holiday destinations. Visitors can pair a stop at Dead Media with seasonal activities at the Square, shopping at nearby Pioneer Place and downtown retailers and more.

Plan your visit

What: Mike Bennett’s Dead Media: Holiday Special

Where: Southwest Broadway and Alder Street, downtown Portland

Opening day: Friday, Nov. 13

Admission: Free

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

More information:mikebennettstudios.com or Instagram at @mikebennettart.