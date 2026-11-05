‘I’m sorry you didn’t make it home’: Portland police honor K-9 Kylo at memorial

Portland Police Bureau said its final goodbye to K-9 Kylo on Wednesday, Nov. 4, during a procession and memorial service at Camp Withycombe in Happy Valley.

Kylo was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 24 while assisting officers in the arrest of a man wanted by U.S. Marshals. According to police, Kylo had tackled the suspect to the ground when the man pulled out a gun. Officers fired at the suspect, and Kylo was struck and killed.

He was scheduled to retire at the end of that day.

Kylo served with the Portland Police Bureau for nearly seven years and was credited with 139 captures. His handler and partner, K-9 Officer Jerry Ables, worked alongside him for four and a half years.

Following Wednesday’s procession, Davison read a letter on Ables’ behalf to Kylo during the memorial.

“Thank you for being a hero that fateful day and keeping me and our partners safe. I’m sorry you didn’t make it home,” the letter read. “I hope it’s true when they say all dogs go to heaven. I hope we’ll see you soon. Goodbye for now, Kylo, we love you.”

Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day also spoke at the service, saying officers could learn three things from Kylo: be excellent at your job, be a good friend and finish every job well, because every day counts.

What happened?

The shooting occurred during an attempt to arrest 39-year-old Eddie Brandon Todd Campbell, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Gresham.

After Gresham police discovered the victim, detectives determined the man had been shot with a .22-caliber handgun and identified Campbell as a suspect.

Investigators later located Campbell in Portland and requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Campbell fled when officers attempted to take him into custody and later unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a woman.

Ables, a 21-year veteran assigned to the PPB K-9 Unit, released Kylo to apprehend Campbell. Kylo took Campbell to the ground in a motel parking lot, where police said Campbell displayed a firearm and pointed it toward officers despite repeated commands to drop it.

Ables fired four rounds, while Officer Kameron Fender, a 17-year veteran also assigned to the K-9 Unit, fired five. A U.S. Marshal and a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy also fired rifle rounds.

Campbell was struck and died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. Kylo was also struck by police gunfire and transported to two animal hospitals. An emergency veterinarian ultimately determined he should be euthanized.

PPB said its investigation found Campbell did not fire his weapon during the encounter.

The bureau later released body-camera footage and identified Ables and Fender as the two Portland officers who fired their weapons. Both officers remain on administrative leave, which PPB said is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

The incident remains under criminal, policy and training reviews and will go before the Police Review Board.

Day will ultimately determine whether the officers’ actions were within department policy.