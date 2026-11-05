Thousands of lanterns will light up Portland this November: Here’s how you can be part of it

Looking for something different to do in Portland this fall?

The Water Lantern Festival is bringing an afternoon of food, music and creativity to Laurelhurst Park on Saturday, Nov. 21, with a lantern launch planned as the main attraction.

The event invites attendees to decorate their own floating lanterns with personal messages, wishes or artwork before joining thousands of others for a group launch.

“It’s about giving guests space to slow down, reflect, and truly connect with themselves and the people around them. At its core, we hope every person leaves feeling seen, valued, and reminded that they are radiant — and that even a small moment of intention can create a ripple that lasts long after the lanterns fade,” Director of Events Nate Sorensen wrote in a statement.

Gates open at 2 p.m., giving visitors several hours to enjoy the festival before the lantern launch begins at 5 p.m. Food trucks, music and activities will be available throughout the afternoon.

Decorate your own lantern

One of the main activities is designing a personalized lantern. Starting around 4:30 p.m., guests can use the provided markers and decorating materials to write messages, draw pictures or dedicate their lanterns to someone special.

The launch is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. and will feature live music as attendees send their illuminated lanterns onto the water together.

The experience is designed around themes of reflection, connection and celebration, making it an option for everything from family outings and date nights to birthdays and gatherings with friends.

What’s included with admission?

Tickets include a lantern kit with a floating lantern, decorating materials, an LED candle and a marker, along with access to the festival activities and entertainment.

Guests will also receive entry into a scavenger hunt giveaway and a gift pack featuring card games and a drawstring bag.

Children under eight can attend for free, while children eight and older require a ticket.

General admission pricing starts at $34.99 for regular admission, with last-call tickets listed at $42.99. On-site admission is listed at $57.99, subject to availability. Group packages are also available.

Environmental focus

Organizers said environmental cleanup is an important part of the event. All lanterns are collected after the launch, and the venue receives a full cleanup.

The lanterns use paper covers and natural wood bases, while LED candles replace traditional open flames. According to organizers, the goal is to ensure the event leaves behind memories rather than waste.

Planning your visit

The Water Lantern Festival takes place at Laurelhurst Park, near Southeast Campesinos Boulevard and Stark Street, in Portland.

Event schedule:

2 p.m. – Gates open

2–6 p.m. – Food trucks, music and activities

4:30 p.m. – Lantern decorating

5–6 p.m. – Lantern launch

6 p.m. – Event ends

Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket, sunscreen, bug spray and weather-appropriate clothing.

One important thing to plan ahead for: there is no parking available onsite, so visitors should make arrangements before arriving.

The festival is scheduled to happen rain or shine, although severe weather may result in delays or rescheduling. Tickets are non-refundable but transferable, according to the event organizers.

Event details

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 2–6 p.m.

Where: Laurelhurst Park

Lantern launch: 5-6 p.m.

Admission: Tickets required for ages eight and older

Tickets: Available through the official Water Lantern Festival website.