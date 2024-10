No. 1 Oregon dominates No. 20 Illinois 38-9

The last time Oregon took the field of Autzen Stadium as the Associated Press' No. 1 team in the nation – all the way back in 2012 —, the Ducks suffered a 17-14 loss to Stanford. History would not repeat itself come 2024 as the No. 1 Ducks blew out No. 20 Illinois 38-9 at home Saturday, Oct. 26.

Head coach Dan Lanning's squad stormed out to a 35-3 lead heading into the half as the Dillon Gabriel Heisman campaign was seemingly-reignited. The sixth-year quarterback rounded out the first 30 minutes of the game completing 16 passes to eight different receivers with 246 passing yards and three scores through the air.

Gabriel found receivers Tez Johnson and Justius Lowe as well as running back Noah Whittington for his first-half touchdowns, as well as taking one in himself on an option read.

The passing touchdown to Whittington marked the 18th of the year for Gabriel as well as the 143rd of his collegiate career, moving him past former Boise State signal-caller Kellen Moore for sole-possession of second-place in FBS history. Former Houston quarterback Case Keenum remains the all-time leader with 155 for the Cougars.

Gabriel also moved into second all-time in career passing yards, now sitting at 17,236, passing Timmy Chang at 17,072. Keenum also holds the yardage record, sitting at 19,217 yards.

Whittington also added a touchdown run on the ground, bowling over Illinois safety Miles Scott on the way in for the score. In total, Oregon was a perfect three-for-three with touchdowns on red zone drives in the first half.

With a commanding 32-point lead at the half, the Ducks' offensive efforts slowed down in the second half, scoring just three points in the final 30 minutes of play. In total, Gabriel passed for 291 yards and those three touchdowns, finding Johnson six times for 102 yards, while Whittington and Jordan James combined for 139 yards on 22 carries to lead the rushing effort. Gabriel did throw one interception as well, coming on the second drive of the second half.

Illinois wouldn't find the end zone until the third quarter, with Ca'Lil Valentine plunging in for six. A two-point attempt would be no good and the Illini turned the ball over on downs twice and threw an interception on their final three possessions. The interception came from Sione Laulea, his first career pick as a Duck. Tysheem Johnson also had an interception, doubling the season total for Illinois QB Luke Altmyer who went 17-for-35 for 161 yards and the two picks.

In total, the Oregon defense was able to hold Illinois to just 293 yards of offense and a season low in points at nine.

Oregon improves to 8-0 on the season, with a road trip to defending national champion Michigan slated for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.