Roosevelt football pulls away in third quarter for win over McDaniel

Roosevelt High School football got a fight from visiting McDaniel on Friday, Oct. 25 at home, but the Roughriders turned in a big third quarter to pull away and win 41-14.

After going into halftime up only 20-14, Roosevelt (3-5, 3-2 PIL) scored three times in the third to put the needed distance between it and the Mountain Lions and secure the Riders’ third consecutive win.

Plaguing the Riders in the first half were numerous penalties that amounted to 70 yards alone and forced their first drive of the game to stall out quickly while helping extend McDaniel’s (1-7, 1-5 PIL) drives.

There were still some yellow flags – and plenty of them – in the second half, but for the most part, Roosevelt cleaned it up and went to work.

“Our very first drive we had some big time penalties that put us far behind the sticks,” Roosevelt head coach Ryan McCants said on the change in the second half. “Really just not shooting ourselves in the foot, that’s kind of been the story the past two weeks and this one.”

After that first drive, McDaniel was able to get on the board first when junior Tre’Marion Crawford found a wide-open Terrell Granberg on the far side of the field for a 37-yard touchdown. The PAT was blocked to make it 6-0 Mountain Lions.

Roosevelt got right off the mat though and scored on its ensuing possession, capped off by a 13-yard touchdown run by senior Dontrell Betts. The attempted 2-point conversion was no good to leave the game knotted at 6-6.

After forcing a punt, senior JaMarrion Causey broke through the McDaniel line, blocked the punt and recovered the ball on the Mountain Lions 4-yard line. One play later, Betts was in again for his second score. The PAT by Owen Nathan made it 13-6 Riders.

The defense kept hammering McDaniel from there, forcing another short field on a punt that barely got sent down field. And this drive ended with a 5-yard TD run by Causey to make it 20-6 after the PAT.

McDaniel wasn’t going away quietly though and found the end zone with a trick play up its sleeve.

Crawford passed the ball backwards to the flat to Granberg who then looked down field and found Micah Hall behind the Riders defense for an easy 45-yard TD. Crawford hit Hall on the 2-point attempt to pull within 20-14 going into the break.

However, the third quarter is where Roosevelt laid the hammer down, starting off by scoring on the first drive of the half in three plays. Junior Miles Green finished it off with a 9-yard TD run. The attempted 2-pointer was no good to make it 26-14 Riders.

McDaniel tried the same trick play at midfield on the ensuing drive and it worked again, however, the ball was fumbled after the completion and Roosevelt junior Geovoney Burks ran it all the way to the Mountain Lions 21-yard line.

One play later, Roosevelt sophomore QB Caedan Riley connected with senior Yves Gelly Jr. for the 21-yard TD. The PAT was good to make it 33-14 Roosevelt.

A punt sent into the line gave Roosevelt field position in McDaniel territory once again, and after working it all the way down to the 1-yard line, senior Jasmere Davis Jr. punched it in for the score. Riley scrambled in for the 2-point conversion to make it 41-14 in the third still.

From there, the game went off the rails a little bit. After a tipped pass led to an interception by Causey, a fight broke out between the two squads.

Players from both teams were ejected, including Riley, Davis, Gelly, Causey and Burks on the Roosevelt side after they allegedly left the sideline to participate in the fight. However, the turnover also led to the offense coming out onto the field and could have possibly been the reason the players left the bench area.

The scuffle brought the game to a halt with 45 seconds to go in the third. From there, the rest of the game had no real flow as the officials continued to call penalties and hand out warnings that did nothing to quell the anger.

Eventually, the clock did run out with neither team making any real progress toward the end zone.

Green finished the night with 11 carries for 59 yards and one TD while Betts had nine carries for 67 yards and two TDs. Davis had three carries for 35 yards and a TD while Riley went 5-for-8 passing for 94 yards and one TD.

For McDaniel, Granberg had eight catches for 107 yards and one TD while also going 3-for-3 passing for 91 yards and another score. Crawford was 10-for-21 passing for 120 yards with one TD and two INTs, Causey picking him off on the Mountain Lions’ opening drive of the game.

For Roosevelt, the win is nice, but the ejected players will miss the final game of the regular season against Grant that will decide the fourth and final automatic bid to the postseason out of the PIL.

It’s a big game that will have to be won in a different fashion than the rest, but McCants believes in the guys he has ready to step up and take the challenge.

“What we’ve seen from them the past few weeks is being resilient,” McCants said. “We talk about adversity and how to handle that and it’s bigger than just football, you’re gonna have adversity in life. How you respond to that, how you continue to stay as a team through any type of adversity will show us what we’re made of. And I think at this point we’re going to be OK.”

The game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 on the campus of the former Marshall High School.