'I'm loving the defense:' Lincoln football powering its way to a 3-game winning streak

Before taking over as the head football coach at Lincoln High School in 2023, Cody Schnaufer said he cut his teeth on the defensive side of the ball.

Fast forward to mid-October of 2024, and his Cardinals team is knocking some teeth out on defense with Lincoln giving up only 11.2 points per game, including back-to-back shutouts over Roosevelt and McDaniel.

That has led the Cardinals to a 4-2 record in 2024, matching their win total from 2023, and has them sitting at 3-1 in the PIL, tied for second with Jefferson.

The continuation and growth of a defense that showed its head at the end of 2023 has been rewarding to see.

“That was our calling card even last year, even games where they got points on us, they earned them and we got tired and we were young,” Schnaufer said. “We pride ourselves on it. We begin and end practice with defense, go to defensive stations and we end on team D.”

The defense has kept Lincoln in every single game this year, even the two losses to La Salle Prep and Grant.

Against the Falcons, Elwood Gordon had a pick-six that was the Cardinals only score in a 10-7 loss. Gordon followed that up in week two with a fumble-return touchdown in a 28-21 win over Reynolds.

In a 9-0 loss to Grant, the Cardinals held the vaunted rushing attack of the Generals in check with only a touchdown and field goal allowed.

The biggest win for the defense was a 3-0 victory over Roosevelt on Oct. 4 where the Cardinals forced four turnovers.

Senior AJ Reverman, junior Blake Timothy and sophomore Leonardo Correani each had an interception against the Roughriders while sophomore Alex Lydgate recovered a fumble.

And in a 44-0 route of McDaniel, the Cardinals came up with three more interceptions: Two by Timothy and one by senior Liam Eldridge.

Needless to say, the Cardinals have been flying all over the field.

“It’s about us, it’s not really about the other team,” Correani said. “When we come out and play aggressive, we’re always going to put up a good performance on defense every time. How we’ve grown from last year I think it’s just crazy because, like last year we were giving up some points and we’ve just grown a crazy amount.

“I’m loving the defense.”

Correani has been a vital part of that in only his second year of high school ball. Last year as a freshman he was named to the All PIL second team as a linebacker and center.

In 2024, a first-team spot seems likely with him only stepping up more as a sophomore and becoming a vocal leader for the defense.

“He’s just balling,” Eldridge said of Correani. “He’s just flying around, getting to every single tackle before I can, so sometimes it’s frustrating because he gets there first.”

Reverman has been a stable body for the linebacking corps while Eldridge and Timothy are getting it done in the backfield.

“I think (Reverman) is kind of the old grizzled veteran that’s been around and knows what’s going on and stabilizes everything,” Schnaufer said. “As a corps, we might not have a ton of linebackers, but we have some pretty special ones.”

On the line, senior Brady Holland is a force on both sides of the ball once again in 2024 after being named to the All PIL first team at defensive line and second team at guard in 2023.

Nearly all the big boys on the line returned from 2023 too, giving them plenty of experience to bring home the whole defensive unit as a formidable one.

“We definitely have some young guys, we have a sophomore at safety and a junior at corner,” Eldridge said. “It’s easy playing DB when we have such great people on the line and in the box.”

While the defense has been electric, the offense is coming along as well for Lincoln, including two strong performances against Franklin and McDaniel.

The Cardinals put in a single-wing style offense that produces a strong rushing attack and many different players getting into the run game.

“We just gotta finish, we’ll get into the guys and we won’t stay sticky on the blocks,” Schnaufer said of the improving offense. “We’re getting there and we’re running the same thing at the younger levels, the young guys are starting to figure it out too.”

Schnaufer admitted that his offense has a good role model with the PIL in reigning league champions Ida B. Wells, who run a different style of the wing-T offense.

While their blocking is something to be admired for the Cardinals offense, the defense will have its hands full trying to penetrate it when they take on the Guardians this week at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Ida B. Wells High School.

Wells is currently 4-0 in league play and gunning for a second consecutive league title, but its Southwest Portland rival in Lincoln hopes to play spoiler come Friday.

Expect plenty of blocking in the trenches and big hits on defense for the Cardinals.

“That’s our rival and I’ve never beat Wells,” Eldridge said. “This one definitely means a lot to me, so I think we’re just going to stick to focusing on us and how we can get better.”

“We know they run a tricky offense, so that’s always a thing every year,” Correani added. “Same thing, we just gotta do us. We just got to do us and we can win, they’re a good team and we’re a good team. It’s gonna be a good game, I’m super excited.”