    • Portland Tribune

    Oregon State football's Griffin ruled out against Nevada

    By Isaac Streeter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24N73P_0w4hRnJT00

    Oregon State running back Jam Griffin has been ruled out and will be inactive against Nevada, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel .

    Griffin, a sixth-year senior, exited with an apparent injury in the first quarter of Oregon State's 39-31 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Oct. 5.

    Beavers head coach Trent Bray said in his Monday press conference that he did not have an update or a timeline for Griffin's return or the nature of the injury. Prior to exiting the game, Griffin had been Oregon State's leading rusher through four games, racking up 413 yards and four touchdowns.

    Anthony Hankerson will take over the role as the Beavers' lead back. The junior who transferred from Colorado is in his first season with Oregon State and coming off a 26-carry, 113-yard and two touchdown performance against Colorado State. With Griffin out, Hankerson became Oregon State's leading rusher with 485 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

    True freshman Salahadin Allah will step up to fill the role of the second running back, joining Hankerson as the two to shoulder the load against Nevada. Allah has seen limited action, but has carried the ball 20 times for 91 yards in four games played. Special teams ace Jake Reichle will also be available with Griffin sidelined.

    Thamel did not provide a timeline for Griffin's return other than saying he'll be out against Nevada. The outlook for a return to the playing field is still unclear.

    Oregon State will take on Nevada at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Wolfpack's McKay Stadium in Reno. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

