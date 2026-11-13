📢 Honor a Portland service member with a Hometown Heroes banner

The City of Portland is running a Hometown Heroes banner program to honor local men and women who have served or are serving in any branch of the U.S. military.

Each 24" x 48" banner will show the hero’s photo, name, rank, branch, and era of service and will hang on streets around the city each year from May through after Veteran’s Day.

Key details:

Cost: $250 per banner (cash, check, money order, or credit/debit with 2.75% fee )

per banner (cash, check, money order, or credit/debit with ) Application window: October 1 – December 31 each year

each year Annual limits (first come, first served): 2023: 20 , 2024: 30 , 2025+ : 50

2023: , 2024: , Where to get/apply: Application on www.cityofportlandtn.gov or at City Hall Business Office, 100 S. Russell St., Portland, TN 37148

Application on or at Mail applications to: City of Portland, Hometown Heroes, 100 S. Russell St., Portland, TN 37148 (no cash by mail)

You must include a completed form, photo, payment, and valid email. The City will email you a proof that you must sign and return before the banner is ordered.

Questions? Call Brandon McGuire at 615-325-6776 ext. 225. Donations of any amount to support the program are also welcome.