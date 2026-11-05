🏭 Portland, TN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Portland’s plants are busy right now, especially in auto parts and clean energy. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Location: Portland, TN (with 30–40% travel )

(with ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role digs into customer quality issues for solar and battery products, helping find root causes and fix problems on the line. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in manufacturing quality, can read drawings, and like cross-team problem solving.

Employer: Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Location: Portland, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll work on the production floor checking parts, using basic measuring tools, and pulling anything that doesn’t meet spec. Great entry point if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable on your feet, and ready to learn quality tools and basic inspection skills.

Employer: Unipres USA

Location: Portland, TN

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Pay: $26.94–$38.96 per hour (based on experience)

You’ll maintain and repair dies for a major automotive parts supplier, using welding, machining, and troubleshooting skills. This is a strong move if you have 4+ years tool & die experience or an apprenticeship and want solid pay plus benefits like 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same plants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.