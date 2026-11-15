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⚖️ Portland, OR Legal Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Portland’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand for compliance, litigation, and real estate talent. If you’ve been thinking about a move, these roles are worth a look.
E&C Business Integrity Trade Compliance Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Portland, OR (Internal Firm Services)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $91,000 – $321,500 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead complex regulatory and trade compliance work for major clients while guiding and coaching a high-performing team. This senior manager role is ideal if you have 6+ years of experience, strong judgment, and want big-firm benefits plus room to shape strategy and systems.
Senior Litigation Paralegal
- Employer: Mercury
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (target base, US outside NYC/LA/Seattle/SF Bay): $115,700 – $130,100 (plus equity and benefits)
High-ownership role on a fast-moving fintech litigation team, handling subpoenas, law enforcement requests, discovery, and demand letters from intake through resolution. Great fit if you have 4+ years paralegal experience, love building systems, and are curious about AI tools and automation in legal work.
Real Estate Practice Attorney
- Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie
- Location: Portland, OR (one of several U.S. offices; fully remote may be considered)
- Type: Full-time, non-partnership track
- Salary: $250,000 annually + discretionary bonus
Support a top-tier real estate transactional practice with a focus on acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, development, financing, and a growing data center practice. Designed for attorneys with 4+ years of real estate experience who want a lower billable hour requirement, strong benefits, and a collaborative, global firm environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on scope, benefits, and how flexible they can be.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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