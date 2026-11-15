Portland’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are several construction and skilled trades roles hiring around Portland, OR.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year (potential earnings)

If you’re strong with European cars, this role focuses on diagnostics, maintenance, and high-quality repair work. Good fit if you like solving tricky mechanical and electrical issues and care about doing clean, accurate work.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced welder role repairing castings to tight specs, including aerospace standards, using GMAW, GTAW, SMAW, and PAW. On-the-job training and certifications are provided, but you’ll need strong existing welding skills and be comfortable in a heavy industrial setting.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Portland, OR (onsite in wafer manufacturing facilities)

(onsite in wafer manufacturing facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,300–$100,000/year base

Construction superintendent-style role coordinating semiconductor tool installs in live factories. Good for someone with 2–4+ years construction experience who can read design packages, lead meetings, and keep multiple trades on schedule.

Employer: Classic Collision

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26–$33/hour (DOE)

Body tech role doing full tear-downs, structural and cosmetic repairs, and test drives to confirm quality. Weekly pay, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and ongoing training make this appealing if you want steady shop work with growth.

Employer: Riggs & Martin, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR (multiple residential sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35–$42/hour

Residential remodel role for a skilled carpenter (5+ years) doing finish work, cabinets, light framing, windows/doors, siding, and drywall. Standout perks include 100% employer-paid health & dental, paid holidays, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and even a Costco membership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Portland’s trades employers often keep good resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.