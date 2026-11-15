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👔 Portland, OR Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portland’s leadership job scene is busy right now—especially for people who can run complex projects, teams, and transformations. Here are several standout management roles hiring around the city.
Construction Project Manager – Public & Commercial Projects
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $170,000
Lead commercial, public, institutional, and K-12 construction projects from pre-construction through closeout. Great fit if you’ve got 5+ years with a GC and want big-project responsibility plus strong benefits (unlimited PTO, bonuses, 401k match, high employer-paid health coverage).
ServiceNow (SHIELD) Manager / Technical Project Manager
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Run Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating dev teams and contractors while owning sprints, roadmaps, and quality. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in technical project management and strong Scrum/Agile chops.
Community Manager
Employer: Avanath Capital Management, LLC
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: $30 – $32/hour
Oversee an affordable housing community, leading staff, budgets, resident relations, and compliance (LIHTC/Tax Credit). Good for experienced property leaders who love building community and handling both people and numbers.
Civil Construction Project Engineer / Commercial Project Coordinator
Employer: Advanced Tribal, LLC
Location: Portland, OR (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000 – $75,000/year
Support commercial construction projects with scheduling, document control, budgeting, and subcontractor coordination. Great stepping-stone role if you’re aiming for full project manager responsibilities.
Senior Professional, Project Management – Transportation & Infrastructure
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Portland, OR (and other PNW offices)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000 – $156,600
Partner with project leaders to manage budgets, reporting, contract performance, and project controls across transportation and infrastructure work. Good match if you like the financial and operational side of big public projects.
Sr. Product Developer – HOKA Footwear
Employer: HOKA / Deckers Brands
Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $87,900 – $118,600
Own the footwear product creation process from brief to production, leading cross-functional teams and factory partners. Perfect for someone with 4–6 years in footwear development who wants more strategic ownership.
Chief Operations Officer
Employer: Robert Half (for a staffing client)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Newly created C-suite role leading operations and workforce compliance across multiple branches. Best for leaders with staffing/contract labor experience and deep HR, wage-and-hour, and risk management knowledge.
Risk Management Consultant – Part-time/Per Diem
Employer: HETI
Location: Portland, OR (Remote with local site visits)
Type: Per diem / project-based (listed as Full-time on posting)
Salary: Not listed
Flexible consulting work for seasoned health & safety pros (10+ years) who understand general liability and fleet insurance risks in construction, manufacturing, and environmental settings.
Senior Director, Product Management – AEC Data
Employer: Autodesk
Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, global role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $206,000 – $369,050 (U.S. base range)
Executive-level product leader role owning strategy for AEC data platforms powering Autodesk’s Forma and related products. Great for someone with 10+ years in enterprise/platform product management and 5+ years leading PM teams.
Project Manager – Heavy Civil Construction
Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a regional contractor)
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year
Run heavy civil and infrastructure projects end-to-end—budgeting, contracts, schedules, and field coordination. Good fit if you have 5+ years as a construction PM and want stable, community-impact work.
Performance Improvement Consultant
Employer: Central City Concern
Location: Portland, OR (Downtown office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $89,000 – $115,000/year
Lead mid-sized performance improvement projects, with an early focus on behavioral health workflows and documentation. Ideal for someone with strong project/quality improvement skills in healthcare or social services.
Assistant Project Manager – Healthcare Division
Employer: Dynalectric Oregon (EMCOR company)
Location: Portland, OR (50% office / 50% field)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support electrical projects in healthcare settings—estimating, budgets, subcontractor management, change orders, and closeout. Great for electrical PEs or foremen ready to move deeper into project and financial management.
Transformation Delivery Senior Manager, Accounting Transformation Group
Employer: Amazon
Location: Portland, OR
Type: Full-time
Salary: $139,100 – $188,200/year (Portland range)
Lead end-to-end delivery for a multi-year accounting tech transformation, including data migration, testing, change management, and business readiness. Best for senior leaders with 10+ years in finance/accounting and large ERP program experience.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Portland’s best leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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