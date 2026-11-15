Portland’s leadership job scene is busy right now—especially for people who can run complex projects, teams, and transformations. Here are several standout management roles hiring around the city.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000

Lead commercial, public, institutional, and K-12 construction projects from pre-construction through closeout. Great fit if you’ve got 5+ years with a GC and want big-project responsibility plus strong benefits (unlimited PTO, bonuses, 401k match, high employer-paid health coverage).

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Run Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating dev teams and contractors while owning sprints, roadmaps, and quality. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in technical project management and strong Scrum/Agile chops.

Employer: Avanath Capital Management, LLC

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30 – $32/hour

Oversee an affordable housing community, leading staff, budgets, resident relations, and compliance (LIHTC/Tax Credit). Good for experienced property leaders who love building community and handling both people and numbers.

Employer: Advanced Tribal, LLC

Location: Portland, OR (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000/year

Support commercial construction projects with scheduling, document control, budgeting, and subcontractor coordination. Great stepping-stone role if you’re aiming for full project manager responsibilities.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Portland, OR (and other PNW offices)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $156,600

Partner with project leaders to manage budgets, reporting, contract performance, and project controls across transportation and infrastructure work. Good match if you like the financial and operational side of big public projects.

Employer: HOKA / Deckers Brands

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,900 – $118,600

Own the footwear product creation process from brief to production, leading cross-functional teams and factory partners. Perfect for someone with 4–6 years in footwear development who wants more strategic ownership.

Employer: Robert Half (for a staffing client)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Newly created C-suite role leading operations and workforce compliance across multiple branches. Best for leaders with staffing/contract labor experience and deep HR, wage-and-hour, and risk management knowledge.

Employer: HETI

Location: Portland, OR (Remote with local site visits)

Type: Per diem / project-based (listed as Full-time on posting)

Salary: Not listed

Flexible consulting work for seasoned health & safety pros (10+ years) who understand general liability and fleet insurance risks in construction, manufacturing, and environmental settings.

Employer: Autodesk

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, global role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $206,000 – $369,050 (U.S. base range)

Executive-level product leader role owning strategy for AEC data platforms powering Autodesk’s Forma and related products. Great for someone with 10+ years in enterprise/platform product management and 5+ years leading PM teams.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a regional contractor)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000/year

Run heavy civil and infrastructure projects end-to-end—budgeting, contracts, schedules, and field coordination. Good fit if you have 5+ years as a construction PM and want stable, community-impact work.

Employer: Central City Concern

Location: Portland, OR (Downtown office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000 – $115,000/year

Lead mid-sized performance improvement projects, with an early focus on behavioral health workflows and documentation. Ideal for someone with strong project/quality improvement skills in healthcare or social services.

Employer: Dynalectric Oregon (EMCOR company)

Location: Portland, OR (50% office / 50% field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support electrical projects in healthcare settings—estimating, budgets, subcontractor management, change orders, and closeout. Great for electrical PEs or foremen ready to move deeper into project and financial management.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,100 – $188,200/year (Portland range)

Lead end-to-end delivery for a multi-year accounting tech transformation, including data migration, testing, change management, and business readiness. Best for senior leaders with 10+ years in finance/accounting and large ERP program experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Portland’s best leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.