These Portland kitties at Oregon Humane Society are looking for calm, loving homes. Many are shy at first, but with patience they’ll reward you with deep, loyal affection.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Personality & needs:

Shy at first, but will "shower you with love" once she trusts you

Loves cheek and chin scratches

Prefers to keep her feet on the floor and can be sensitive to being picked up

Has fearful behavior with new people and places; needs a calm, patient home where she can go at her own pace

👉 Meet Bulgogi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Personality & needs:

Starts out shy, then becomes very loving

Known for his full-on “elevator butt” when petted

when petted Has a medical condition that needs long-term management (ask the shelter for details)

(ask the shelter for details) Shows fearful behavior in new situations; needs a quiet, understanding home and time to settle in

👉 Meet Adobo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Personality & needs:

Will blossom with patience and become a wonderful companion

and become a wonderful companion Has soulful eyes that beg you to take her home

Shows fearful behavior with new people and places; needs a calm, stable environment and slow introductions

👉 Meet Tinky Winky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Personality & health:

Very social and confident – loves making new friends

– loves making new friends A big cuddler who makes it hard to end a snuggle session

Diagnosed with dental disease and may need cleanings or extractions in the future (talk with the shelter vet team)

and may need cleanings or extractions in the future (talk with the shelter vet team) Can be picky with other cats; will need slow introductions and her own space if there are resident felines

👉 Meet Mooncake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Personality & needs:

A sensitive, shy kitten still learning how to be social with people

still learning how to be social with people Needs a patient adopter willing to work gently on confidence and social skills

willing to work gently on confidence and social skills Shows fearful behavior in new situations; best in a quiet home where he can take his time

in new situations; best in a where he can take his time Shelter encourages reading up on kitten care before meeting him

👉 Meet Fir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Personality & needs:

Not suited for a first-time cat owner

Needs someone experienced with feline body language

Part of a special rescue in Central Point and has been resting and recovering at OHS

and has been resting and recovering at OHS Enjoys interacting with people but can become overstimulated with too much petting; needs a person who can read her signals and give breaks

👉 Meet Kiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Portland, OR area and have a calm, patient home, one of these cats could be your new best friend. Call Oregon Humane Society at (503) 285-7722 to ask about meeting them, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.