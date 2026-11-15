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🐱 Shy but Sweet Adoptable Cats Waiting for Homes in Portland
These Portland kitties at Oregon Humane Society are looking for calm, loving homes. Many are shy at first, but with patience they’ll reward you with deep, loyal affection.
Bulgogi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
Personality & needs:
- Shy at first, but will "shower you with love" once she trusts you
- Loves cheek and chin scratches
- Prefers to keep her feet on the floor and can be sensitive to being picked up
- Has fearful behavior with new people and places; needs a calm, patient home where she can go at her own pace
👉 Meet Bulgogi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adobo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
Personality & needs:
- Starts out shy, then becomes very loving
- Known for his full-on “elevator butt” when petted
- Has a medical condition that needs long-term management (ask the shelter for details)
- Shows fearful behavior in new situations; needs a quiet, understanding home and time to settle in
👉 Meet Adobo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tinky Winky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
Personality & needs:
- Will blossom with patience and become a wonderful companion
- Has soulful eyes that beg you to take her home
- Shows fearful behavior with new people and places; needs a calm, stable environment and slow introductions
👉 Meet Tinky Winky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mooncake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
Personality & health:
- Very social and confident – loves making new friends
- A big cuddler who makes it hard to end a snuggle session
- Diagnosed with dental disease and may need cleanings or extractions in the future (talk with the shelter vet team)
- Can be picky with other cats; will need slow introductions and her own space if there are resident felines
👉 Meet Mooncake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fir
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
Personality & needs:
- A sensitive, shy kitten still learning how to be social with people
- Needs a patient adopter willing to work gently on confidence and social skills
- Shows fearful behavior in new situations; best in a quiet home where he can take his time
- Shelter encourages reading up on kitten care before meeting him
👉 Meet Fir and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kiki
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society
- Phone: (503) 285-7722
Personality & needs:
- Not suited for a first-time cat owner
- Needs someone experienced with feline body language
- Part of a special rescue in Central Point and has been resting and recovering at OHS
- Enjoys interacting with people but can become overstimulated with too much petting; needs a person who can read her signals and give breaks
👉 Meet Kiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Portland, OR area and have a calm, patient home, one of these cats could be your new best friend. Call Oregon Humane Society at (503) 285-7722 to ask about meeting them, or click through to their listings to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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