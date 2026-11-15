Portland’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from high‑level strategy to flexible consulting. Here are a few strong picks if you work in people, talent, or total rewards.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead executive compensation and total rewards strategy, from market benchmarking and financial modeling to incentive design and board-ready presentations. Great fit if you’re strong in analytics, know compensation regulations, and like partnering with senior leaders across HR and Finance.

Employer: Prosper Global

Prosper Global Location: Portland, OR (international, mostly remote)

Type: Contract / Consultant pool

Salary: Daily rate in USD (you propose your rate)

Join a global consultant pool supporting employee relations, HR investigations, and People Team training across 30+ countries. You can apply for one or more focus areas and take on assignments as needed—ideal if you have 7–10+ years’ ER/HR investigations/LD experience in NGOs or humanitarian work and want flexible, impact-driven projects.

Employer: Slalom

Location: Portland, OR (targeting West/Central US & Canada)

(targeting West/Central US & Canada) Type: Full-time, fixed term (through March 2027)

Salary: $55–$65 per hour

Full-cycle recruiting role hiring for high-priority technical, commercial, operations, and leadership roles. You’ll own sourcing, interviews, and offers in a fast-paced environment, with a strong focus on candidate experience and DEI. Applications accepted until June 24 or until filled.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on scope and requirements, and it might be a better fit than it looks at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.