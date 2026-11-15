Portland’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from local brands to global tech. Here are several solid roles with clear growth paths and strong pay, all based in or hiring from Portland, OR.

Employer: Mark Nguyen – State Farm Insurance Agent

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$65,000/year

This is a customer-facing insurance sales role with bonus potential, 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and training. You’ll manage policies, help with claims, and grow the book of business; Spanish bilingual skills are a plus.

Employer: Sun Glow Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Earnings Potential: $100,000–$200,000+/year (base + commission)

Sell commercial HVAC service and maintenance with uncapped commissions, company vehicle, 100% employer-paid medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with 4% match. Ideal if you have 2+ years B2B sales and like building long-term relationships with property and facility managers.

Employer: Sun Glow Inc., HVACR & Plumbing

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Earnings Potential: $100,000–$200,000+/year (base + commission)

Very similar commercial-focused role at Sun Glow, selling HVAC maintenance agreements and service solutions with company vehicle, fully paid medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) match. Great fit if you’re a self-directed B2B hunter who wants strong support and benefits.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Portland, OR (AWS role with national pay bands)

Type: Full-time, quota-carrying

Comp: Base varies by location; includes RSUs, sales incentives, and full benefits

High-level cloud sales role driving partner-led revenue in financial services, working with GSIs, SIs, and ISVs around cloud migrations, Marketplace, and GenAI. Best for someone with 7+ years in tech sales/business development and experience working through partners.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group (KOIN 6 & Portland’s CW)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with uncapped commission (exact range not listed)

Sell TV, streaming/CTV, programmatic, social, SEM/SEO, and more to local and regional advertisers. Comes with ongoing training, full benefits, and big-company tools while staying rooted in Portland media.

Employer: New Relic

Location: Portland, OR (flexible/hybrid model)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $193,000–$241,000 base + bonus

Lead Americas field marketing for a major observability SaaS platform—owning pipeline, events, ABM, partner and customer marketing. Ideal if you have enterprise B2B SaaS field marketing leadership, Salesforce/Marketo experience, and are comfortable partnering closely with sales execs.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Portland, OR (metro territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$130,000 base + incentives

Hunt and close large foodservice accounts (>$500K/year) then transition them to territory reps. Strong fit if you’ve got 3+ years opening big accounts, love field sales, and want benefits, bonus potential, and national-brand backing.

Employer: PwC

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (range varies by location)

Lead internal communications and change messaging across firmwide initiatives—advising leaders, shaping narratives, and mentoring a comms team. Best for someone with 8+ years corporate communications and experience guiding execs through change.

Employer: PwC

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (range varies by location)

Own integrated marketing strategy, planning, and measurement—from annual plans to campaign prioritization and performance tracking. Great if you have 8+ years in marketing/sales, are data-driven, and comfortable influencing senior stakeholders.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Portland, OR (consulting travel role)

Type: Full-time, client-facing

Salary: $120,000–$210,000/year + bonus eligibility

Consult on sales planning and incentive compensation using tools like Varicent, Spiff, Oracle IC, Pigment, or Anaplan. Good match if you have 5+ years as BA/consultant/comp analyst and 3+ years hands-on SPM platform experience.

Employer: Tillamook County Creamery Association

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes “industry-leading” benefits)

Help orchestrate Tillamook’s campaigns across channels, manage agencies and production (including video shoots), and lead Foodservice marketing. Great for someone with 5+ years integrated campaign/content experience and strong project management skills.

Employer: Solenis

Location: Based in Portland, OR with regional travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,130–$149,776/year + bonus

Senior key account role growing pulp & paper (towel & tissue) business across multiple Oregon/Washington sites. Includes company vehicle, 401(k) match, and full benefits, and suits a technical B2B sales leader with 5+ years in industrial or pulp & paper.

Employer: Farel

Location: Remote, based in Portland OR/PNW preferred

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (early-stage tech with travel + field sales)

Win new airline customers for a modern airline operating system, working a defined target list with 30–40% travel at first. Best for a 5+ year enterprise tech AE used to long, complex deals and selling mission-critical platforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.