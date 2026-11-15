Portland’s property and facilities scene is busy right now, with lots of hands-on roles keeping buildings and grounds in top shape. If you like staying active, solving problems, and working with your hands, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a regional pest control branch, build a strong team, and drive growth and profitability. Good fit if you have solid leadership skills, know safety and regulations, and enjoy managing people and operations.

Employer: Asset Living

Asset Living Location: Portland, OR (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel between properties to handle maintenance, make-readies, work orders, and curb appeal. Great for someone with EPA certifications who likes variety, being on the move, and keeping buildings and grounds safe and functional.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hours; on-call at times

Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hours; on-call at times Salary: Not listed

Keep a construction equipment yard organized, clean, and safe—inspecting gear, loading/unloading, and helping with basic maintenance. Good match if you like outdoor work, staying busy, and want strong benefits and growth options.

Employer: Avenue5 Residential

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wednesday–Sunday

Wednesday–Sunday Salary: $21–$23 per hour

Handle apartment maintenance (electrical, plumbing, appliances, carpentry, HVAC, and grounds) while keeping the property safe and looking sharp. Nice fit if you have at least a year of property or general maintenance experience and want solid benefits and time off.

Employer: JLL

JLL Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, on-site

Monday–Friday, on-site Salary: Not listed

Entry-level building maintenance role supporting mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. Good for someone with 1–2 years of hands-on repair experience who wants training and a path into building engineering.

Employer: Pacific Rim CR LLC

Location: Portland, OR 97218

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25–$35 per hour, ~35–60 hours/week

Lead crews on water, fire, and mold restoration jobs, from demolition and drying to cleanup and documentation. Ideal if you have mitigation experience, like leading teams, and want strong benefits plus advancement.

Employer: ADI Properties Inc

ADI Properties Inc Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise a small maintenance team for apartment communities, handle advanced repairs, unit turns, vendors, and safety. Great next step if you have 3+ years of maintenance experience and at least a year leading others.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.