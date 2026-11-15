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📋 Portland, OR Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portland’s admin and front-desk scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare and professional offices. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping things organized and welcoming.
Receptionist – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: Mark Nguyen – State Farm Insurance Agent
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $40,000 – $60,000/year (hourly plus commission)
- Perks: 401(k), health insurance, PTO, bonus, flexible schedule, training, advancement
Front desk role with a sales twist—greet clients, manage calls and appointments, and help with insurance conversations. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want room to grow in the insurance world.
Administrative Assistant
- Employer: BW Design Group
- Location: Lake Oswego office (Portland metro)
- Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run the Portland reception desk and support leaders, teams, and clients in a busy consulting office. Great for someone with 3+ years of admin experience who likes variety—calendars, events, travel, onboarding, and more.
Patient Care Coordinator – Portland Metro Area (Multiple Clinics)
- Employer: Providence
- Location: Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill Counties)
- Type: Full-time, on-site float pool
- Salary: $22.44 – $34.33/hour + premium float pay; may include mileage reimbursement
- Shifts: 8–10 hour shifts, no weekends required
One application covers multiple openings across primary care, pediatrics, and specialty clinics. You’ll handle check-in, scheduling, insurance, and EMR (EPIC) while floating between clinics—ideal if you like variety and patient contact.
(Note: Similar Providence listings with the same title/details are duplicates of this role.)
Medical Front Desk Specialist
- Employer: Robert Half (for a non-profit healthcare clinic)
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Contract/Temporary, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Short-term medical front desk role focused on check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, and EMR work. Nice option if you want healthcare front office experience without a long-term commitment.
Senior Patient Scheduler
- Employer: Providence Oregon Regional Shared Services
- Location: Portland, OR (Providence Portland Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid (on-site 2x/week)
- Schedule: Day shift, Mon–Wed & Fri, 6:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Salary: $22.44 – $34.33/hour
You’ll coordinate complex heart and vascular procedures and schedules. Good match if you have hospital/medical office and customer service experience and want a stable weekday schedule with some work-from-home flexibility.
Office Administrator
- Employer: RDO Equipment Co. (Vermeer division)
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $19.00 – $25.00/hour
- Perks: Profit sharing, full benefits package
Backbone-of-the-store role supporting multiple departments with clerical work, basic A/P and A/R, and customer service. Great if you like staying busy, working with a tight-knit team, and having clear growth paths.
Relief Receptionist / Office Services Assistant
- Employer: Tonkon Torp LLP
- Location: Downtown Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, occasional overtime
- Salary: $46,000 – $53,000/year
- Perks: PTO, 10 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k)/profit sharing, commuter benefits, tuition reimbursement
Mix of reception, meeting/event setup, kitchen and hospitality support, and office services in a law firm. Nice fit if you come from hospitality or customer service and want a steady weekday office job.
Medical Receptionist (Bilingual English/Spanish)
- Employer: Westside Pediatric, P.C.
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Schedule: Mon & Fri 9:00 AM – 5:15 PM; Sat 8:45 AM – 12:45 PM (about 20–21 hrs/week)
- Salary: $19.00 – $21.00/hour
- Perks: 401(k), PTO, free parking
Perfect if you’re bilingual in English/Spanish and enjoy working with kids and families. You’ll handle phones, check-in, scheduling, payments, and patient support in a pediatric clinic.
Front Desk and Clinic Coordinator
- Employer: Oregon School of Massage
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time or part-time (up to 32 hours/week, in-person)
- Salary: From $19.00/hour
- Perks: Sick and vacation time, paid holidays, profit-sharing options, dental, employee discount
You’ll oversee student clinic scheduling, phones, guest check-in, bookstore coverage, and general admin. Great for someone who loves wellness spaces and wants steady front-desk work in an education setting.
Health Unit Coordinator (HUC)
- Employer: Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
- Location: Portland, OR – Acute Care (5A) & Family Medicine (5C)
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based unit coordinator role combining reception, clerical work, and support for the nursing team on busy acute care units. Good step if you have healthcare clerical experience and want to grow inside a large academic medical center.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other admin roles open too. Save the ones you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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