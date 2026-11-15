Portland’s admin and front-desk scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare and professional offices. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping things organized and welcoming.

Employer: Mark Nguyen – State Farm Insurance Agent

Mark Nguyen – State Farm Insurance Agent Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $40,000 – $60,000/year (hourly plus commission)

(hourly plus commission) Perks: 401(k), health insurance, PTO, bonus, flexible schedule, training, advancement

Front desk role with a sales twist—greet clients, manage calls and appointments, and help with insurance conversations. Good fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want room to grow in the insurance world.

Employer: BW Design Group

Location: Lake Oswego office (Portland metro)

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the Portland reception desk and support leaders, teams, and clients in a busy consulting office. Great for someone with 3+ years of admin experience who likes variety—calendars, events, travel, onboarding, and more.

Employer: Providence

Location: Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill Counties)

Type: Full-time, on-site float pool

Salary: $22.44 – $34.33/hour + premium float pay; may include mileage reimbursement

+ premium float pay; may include mileage reimbursement Shifts: 8–10 hour shifts, no weekends required

One application covers multiple openings across primary care, pediatrics, and specialty clinics. You’ll handle check-in, scheduling, insurance, and EMR (EPIC) while floating between clinics—ideal if you like variety and patient contact.

(Note: Similar Providence listings with the same title/details are duplicates of this role.)

Employer: Robert Half (for a non-profit healthcare clinic)

(for a non-profit healthcare clinic) Location: Portland, OR

Type: Contract/Temporary, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Short-term medical front desk role focused on check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, and EMR work. Nice option if you want healthcare front office experience without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Providence Oregon Regional Shared Services

Location: Portland, OR (Providence Portland Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (on-site 2x/week)

Schedule: Day shift, Mon–Wed & Fri, 6:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Day shift, Mon–Wed & Fri, Salary: $22.44 – $34.33/hour

You’ll coordinate complex heart and vascular procedures and schedules. Good match if you have hospital/medical office and customer service experience and want a stable weekday schedule with some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co. (Vermeer division)

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $19.00 – $25.00/hour

Perks: Profit sharing, full benefits package

Backbone-of-the-store role supporting multiple departments with clerical work, basic A/P and A/R, and customer service. Great if you like staying busy, working with a tight-knit team, and having clear growth paths.

Employer: Tonkon Torp LLP

Location: Downtown Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM , occasional overtime

Mon–Fri, , occasional overtime Salary: $46,000 – $53,000/year

Perks: PTO, 10 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k)/profit sharing, commuter benefits, tuition reimbursement

Mix of reception, meeting/event setup, kitchen and hospitality support, and office services in a law firm. Nice fit if you come from hospitality or customer service and want a steady weekday office job.

Employer: Westside Pediatric, P.C.

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Part-time, in-person

Schedule: Mon & Fri 9:00 AM – 5:15 PM; Sat 8:45 AM – 12:45 PM (about 20–21 hrs/week )

Mon & Fri 9:00 AM – 5:15 PM; Sat 8:45 AM – 12:45 PM (about ) Salary: $19.00 – $21.00/hour

Perks: 401(k), PTO, free parking

Perfect if you’re bilingual in English/Spanish and enjoy working with kids and families. You’ll handle phones, check-in, scheduling, payments, and patient support in a pediatric clinic.

Employer: Oregon School of Massage

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time or part-time (up to 32 hours/week , in-person)

Full-time or part-time (up to , in-person) Salary: From $19.00/hour

Perks: Sick and vacation time, paid holidays, profit-sharing options, dental, employee discount

You’ll oversee student clinic scheduling, phones, guest check-in, bookstore coverage, and general admin. Great for someone who loves wellness spaces and wants steady front-desk work in an education setting.

Employer: Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)

Location: Portland, OR – Acute Care (5A) & Family Medicine (5C)

Type: Part-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based unit coordinator role combining reception, clerical work, and support for the nursing team on busy acute care units. Good step if you have healthcare clerical experience and want to grow inside a large academic medical center.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other admin roles open too. Save the ones you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.