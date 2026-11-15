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🏗️ Portland, OR Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Portland’s A/E scene is busy right now—especially for senior engineers and designers. If you’ve got BIM, infrastructure, or mechanical chops, there are some strong hybrid and in‑office roles open.
Telecommunications BIM Designer (34921)
- Employer: Myticas Consulting
- Location: Hybrid – Portland, OR (or within 50 miles of a company office in the U.S.)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $27 – $72/hour
Own Revit model setup and coordination for telecom systems on multi‑discipline projects, using Revit, Navisworks, and AutoCAD to deliver clash‑free 3D models and 2D construction drawings. Great fit if you have 3+ years of BIM and telecom design experience and want flexibility on where you work.
Ferries Terminal Design Manager – West Coast
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, Northwest Region focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,200 – $290,000/year
Lead multi‑year ferry terminal and maritime infrastructure projects across the Pacific Northwest, coordinating multi‑disciplinary teams and client relationships. Ideal for a senior civil/ports engineer with 10–15+ years’ experience on large, complex marine or transportation projects.
Senior Process Engineer
- Employer: DNV – Energy Systems
- Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid; other DNV offices possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (select states): $110,000 – $160,000/year
Join DNV’s low‑carbon team working on hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels, LNG, and CCS projects, with heavy process modeling and due‑diligence work. Best for a chemical/process engineer (MSc+ and 5+ years) strong in tools like UniSim or Aspen HYSYS and FEL‑stage project work.
Sr. Transportation Highway/Roadway Engineer – 8+ Years
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $240,000/year
Serve as lead engineer on mid‑ to large‑scale highway and roadway projects, delivering Caltrans/Greenbook‑compliant designs and mentoring junior staff. Great if you’re a PE with 8–10+ years in highway design and strong skills in MicroStation, InRoads, AutoCAD, or Civil 3D.
Architectural Medical Planner
- Employer: ZGF Architects
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,259 – $94,545/year
Plan healthcare facilities from programming through documentation, working closely with clinicians and design teams to optimize clinical workflows and layouts. Good match for architects with 5+ years in healthcare projects and strong Revit skills.
Senior Mechanical Design Engineer (MEP)
- Employer: Interface Engineering, Inc.
- Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid – 2+ days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,623 – $148,915/year + potential bonus
Lead HVAC design on public safety, education, and commercial projects at an employee‑owned MEP firm with a clear leadership track. Ideal for mechanical engineers with 7+ years’ MEP consulting experience and advanced HVAC design knowledge.
Senior Water & Wastewater Project Engineer
- Employer: Consor
- Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Projected $145,000 – $180,000+/year
Take technical lead on water and wastewater pipelines, pump stations, and treatment projects, with chances to manage $1M+ contracts and grow business. Best for a PE with 12+ years in water/wastewater design who enjoys both engineering and client‑facing work.
Manufacturing Design Engineer
- Employer: Axiom Custom Products
- Location: Portland, OR (On-site, NE Portland)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year (Design Engineer level)
Turn creative concepts into buildable products using SolidWorks inside a 75,000 sf fabrication shop serving events, retail, and construction clients. Great for hands‑on designers with 4–6+ years of SolidWorks and some fabrication or trades background; senior‑level candidates are also encouraged.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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