Portland’s A/E scene is busy right now—especially for senior engineers and designers. If you’ve got BIM, infrastructure, or mechanical chops, there are some strong hybrid and in‑office roles open.

Employer: Myticas Consulting

Myticas Consulting Location: Hybrid – Portland, OR (or within 50 miles of a company office in the U.S.)

(or within 50 miles of a company office in the U.S.) Type: Contract

Salary: $27 – $72/hour

Own Revit model setup and coordination for telecom systems on multi‑discipline projects, using Revit, Navisworks, and AutoCAD to deliver clash‑free 3D models and 2D construction drawings. Great fit if you have 3+ years of BIM and telecom design experience and want flexibility on where you work.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid, Northwest Region focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,200 – $290,000/year

Lead multi‑year ferry terminal and maritime infrastructure projects across the Pacific Northwest, coordinating multi‑disciplinary teams and client relationships. Ideal for a senior civil/ports engineer with 10–15+ years’ experience on large, complex marine or transportation projects.

Employer: DNV – Energy Systems

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid; other DNV offices possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary (select states): $110,000 – $160,000/year

Join DNV’s low‑carbon team working on hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels, LNG, and CCS projects, with heavy process modeling and due‑diligence work. Best for a chemical/process engineer (MSc+ and 5+ years) strong in tools like UniSim or Aspen HYSYS and FEL‑stage project work.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $240,000/year

Serve as lead engineer on mid‑ to large‑scale highway and roadway projects, delivering Caltrans/Greenbook‑compliant designs and mentoring junior staff. Great if you’re a PE with 8–10+ years in highway design and strong skills in MicroStation, InRoads, AutoCAD, or Civil 3D.

Employer: ZGF Architects

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,259 – $94,545/year

Plan healthcare facilities from programming through documentation, working closely with clinicians and design teams to optimize clinical workflows and layouts. Good match for architects with 5+ years in healthcare projects and strong Revit skills.

Employer: Interface Engineering, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid – 2+ days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,623 – $148,915/year + potential bonus

Lead HVAC design on public safety, education, and commercial projects at an employee‑owned MEP firm with a clear leadership track. Ideal for mechanical engineers with 7+ years’ MEP consulting experience and advanced HVAC design knowledge.

Employer: Consor

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Projected $145,000 – $180,000+/year

Take technical lead on water and wastewater pipelines, pump stations, and treatment projects, with chances to manage $1M+ contracts and grow business. Best for a PE with 12+ years in water/wastewater design who enjoys both engineering and client‑facing work.

Employer: Axiom Custom Products

Location: Portland, OR (On-site, NE Portland)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year (Design Engineer level)

Turn creative concepts into buildable products using SolidWorks inside a 75,000 sf fabrication shop serving events, retail, and construction clients. Great for hands‑on designers with 4–6+ years of SolidWorks and some fabrication or trades background; senior‑level candidates are also encouraged.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.