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🏭 Portland, OR Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Portland’s making things happen right now—literally. From high‑tech wafers to footwear and laundry services, there are solid hands-on roles hiring across the city.
Engr, Industrial I
- Employer: Siltronic AG
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and education)
Entry-level industrial engineer role in a semiconductor fab. You’ll analyze inventory, capacity, and cycle times to keep production on track and improve throughput—good fit if you like data, problem-solving, and cleanroom work.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Pulse Final Mile
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse job with forklift operation, scanning, staging, and order fulfillment. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a flexible schedule that includes evenings, holidays, and weekends.
Sr. Product Developer – HOKA Footwear
- Employer: Deckers Brands
- Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid) – typically 3 days/week in office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $87,900 – $118,600 (Portland range)
Senior-level role leading performance footwear product development from brief to production. You’ll manage timelines, specs, testing, and factory communication—great if you have 4–6 years in footwear development and want a mix of creative and technical work.
Production Team Partner – Linen Bagger & Folder
- Employer: UniFirst
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level production job folding, inspecting, and bagging linens in a plant setting. Offers on-the-job training, 5-day workweek with weekends off, 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.
Production Team Partner – Truck Unloader & Sorter
- Employer: UniFirst
- Location: Portland, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Physical, fast-paced role unloading soiled products from trucks, sorting, weighing, and staging items. Also comes with training, weekends off, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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