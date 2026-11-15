Portland’s making things happen right now—literally. From high‑tech wafers to footwear and laundry services, there are solid hands-on roles hiring across the city.

Employer: Siltronic AG

Siltronic AG Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and education)

Entry-level industrial engineer role in a semiconductor fab. You’ll analyze inventory, capacity, and cycle times to keep production on track and improve throughput—good fit if you like data, problem-solving, and cleanroom work.

Employer: Pulse Final Mile

Pulse Final Mile Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse job with forklift operation, scanning, staging, and order fulfillment. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a flexible schedule that includes evenings, holidays, and weekends.

Employer: Deckers Brands

Location: Portland, OR (Hybrid) – typically 3 days/week in office

– typically Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,900 – $118,600 (Portland range)

Senior-level role leading performance footwear product development from brief to production. You’ll manage timelines, specs, testing, and factory communication—great if you have 4–6 years in footwear development and want a mix of creative and technical work.

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level production job folding, inspecting, and bagging linens in a plant setting. Offers on-the-job training, 5-day workweek with weekends off, 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Physical, fast-paced role unloading soiled products from trucks, sorting, weighing, and staging items. Also comes with training, weekends off, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.