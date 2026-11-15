Looking for a loyal new friend in Portland? These adoptable dogs are waiting for someone kind and patient to bring them home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Street Savvy Dog Rescue

Phone: (971) 303-9415

Henry is a young, medium-sized brindle boy with lots of potential. His rescue invites you to learn more about him and see if he’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Street Savvy Dog Rescue

Phone: (971) 303-9415

Sweet Pea is a young white Chihuahua mix with a medium build. Her rescue calls her an amazing pet and encourages you to learn more about her and their other dogs.

👉 Meet Sweet Pea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Rat Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Rat Terrier mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

What Cleo’s friends at Oregon Humane Society say about her:

She is a sweet and sensitive girl who needs a little time to build trust.

who needs a little time to build trust. With patience , she will blossom into your best pal .

, she will . She may look like a big girl, but she’ll try to convince you she’s a lap dog .

. She can be picky about canine companions and will need slow introductions and her own space if there are resident dogs.

and will need and her if there are resident dogs. She can be overwhelmed by too much handling or restraint, so a gentle, respectful home will suit her best.

👉 Meet Cleo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Portland area and one of these dogs speaks to your heart, please call the listed shelter and set up a visit or fill out an online application. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.