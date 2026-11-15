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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Portland Neighborhoods
There are some great free items popping up all over Portland right now — from furniture and baby gear to books and craft supplies. Here’s a roundup of what neighbors are giving away.
Wooden Two-Drawer Nightstand
Item: Solid wood two-drawer nightstand with metal handles
Condition/details: 28" tall, 21 3/4" wide, 17" deep
Location: Hillsdale, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice sturdy piece for a bedroom or side table.
Pending - HALO Bassinet
Item: HALO bassinet with mesh sides for breathability
Condition/details: Gently used; marked as pending so it may already be claimed
Location: Collins View, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option for new parents if the pending status changes.
Hardcover Books
Item: Stack of hardcover books
Authors include: Mary Higgins Clark, Lisa Jackson, Jonathan Kellerman, Joe Keenan, J.A. Jance, James Grippando, Jackie Collins, Jeffery Deaver, Fern Michaels
Location: Woodstock, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice mix of mystery and fiction for readers.
Moving and packing supplies
Item: Moving boxes and packing material
Details: “Tons” of packing material available for pickup
Location: Northeast Lents (SE Lents), Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re getting ready for a move and don’t want to buy boxes.
Fluorescent Lights
Item: Workshop fluorescent light fixtures and bulbs
Details: 5 double-tube plug-in 48" fluorescent light fixtures, plus about half a box of spare bulbs
Location: Roseway, Portland, OR
Contact: William at (503) 935-7432
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for a garage, shop, or basement lighting upgrade.
Full Size Box Spring
Item: Full-size box spring
Condition: Used, in good condition
Location: Wilkes East, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you need a support for a full mattress.
Free walnut wood
Item: Walnut wood – assorted cut logs and a large tree trunk section
Use: Firewood or wood turning projects
Location: Cathedral Park, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for woodworkers or anyone who burns wood.
BalanceFrom Bike Trainer Stand
Item: Steel bicycle exercise magnetic stand with front wheel riser
Details: Will be left at the end of the driveway for pickup
Location: Portsmouth, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Turn your regular bike into an indoor trainer.
Free b ball hoop, scrap metal
Item: Basketball hoop (well used)
Condition: Still functional but hoop is fairly bent from falling over many times; could be repaired or used as scrap metal
Location: Mt. Scott–Arleta, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for a DIY fix or metal recycling.
Halloween & Other Little Treats & Goodies
Item: New Halloween items and small goodies
Details: Bits and bobs from Halloweentown
Location: Northwest District – Wallace Park, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun for decorating, party favors, or kids’ treats.
Set of Three Plaster molds for ceramic bowl making
Item: Three plaster bowl molds
Details: Varying sizes, for ceramic bowl making
Location: North Cully, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice find for potters or anyone learning ceramics.
Ethan Allen Tuscany Glass Top Coffee Table with Iron Scroll Base
Item: Ethan Allen Tuscany glass-top coffee table with iron scroll base
Details: Beveled edge glass top, ornate iron interior details
Dimensions: 50" W × 32" D × 19.25" H
Location: Sellwood–Westmoreland, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
High-end piece that could anchor a living room.
towels, flannel and jersey sheets
Item: Large bag of towels and sheet pieces
Details: Various clean colored towels, flannel and jersey sheets, and large sheet pieces good for rags
Location: South Tabor, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Useful for households, pets, or cleaning rags.
Grandfather Clock
Item: Grandfather clock
Condition: Damaged but works and has all the parts; just needs a key
Location: Northwest Lents, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
A good restoration project for someone handy.
Wooden Bed Frame with Headboard
Item: Queen-size wooden bed frame with headboard
Details: Solid wood headboard with built-in bookcase; already disassembled; some cosmetic wear and tear; good for sanding, staining, or painting
Location: Cedar Hills – Commonwealth Lake, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Free to someone willing to pick it up.
Free kitchen goods!
Item: Assorted kitchen items
Details: Free pots/pans, glasses, bowls, baking sheets, griddle, and other miscellaneous kitchen goods
Location: Bethany, Portland, OR
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice starter set if you’re setting up a kitchen or replacing older items.
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head over to the link soon — free items in Portland tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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