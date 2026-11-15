There are some great free items popping up all over Portland right now — from furniture and baby gear to books and craft supplies. Here’s a roundup of what neighbors are giving away.

Item: Solid wood two-drawer nightstand with metal handles

Condition/details: 28" tall, 21 3/4" wide, 17" deep

Location: Hillsdale, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice sturdy piece for a bedroom or side table.

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Item: HALO bassinet with mesh sides for breathability

Condition/details: Gently used; marked as pending so it may already be claimed

Location: Collins View, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option for new parents if the pending status changes.

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Item: Stack of hardcover books

Authors include: Mary Higgins Clark, Lisa Jackson, Jonathan Kellerman, Joe Keenan, J.A. Jance, James Grippando, Jackie Collins, Jeffery Deaver, Fern Michaels

Location: Woodstock, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice mix of mystery and fiction for readers.

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Item: Moving boxes and packing material

Details: “Tons” of packing material available for pickup

Location: Northeast Lents (SE Lents), Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re getting ready for a move and don’t want to buy boxes.

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Item: Workshop fluorescent light fixtures and bulbs

Details: 5 double-tube plug-in 48" fluorescent light fixtures, plus about half a box of spare bulbs

Location: Roseway, Portland, OR

Contact: William at (503) 935-7432

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for a garage, shop, or basement lighting upgrade.

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Item: Full-size box spring

Condition: Used, in good condition

Location: Wilkes East, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you need a support for a full mattress.

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Item: Walnut wood – assorted cut logs and a large tree trunk section

Use: Firewood or wood turning projects

Location: Cathedral Park, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for woodworkers or anyone who burns wood.

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Item: Steel bicycle exercise magnetic stand with front wheel riser

Details: Will be left at the end of the driveway for pickup

Location: Portsmouth, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Turn your regular bike into an indoor trainer.

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Item: Basketball hoop (well used)

Condition: Still functional but hoop is fairly bent from falling over many times; could be repaired or used as scrap metal

Location: Mt. Scott–Arleta, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for a DIY fix or metal recycling.

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Item: New Halloween items and small goodies

Details: Bits and bobs from Halloweentown

Location: Northwest District – Wallace Park, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun for decorating, party favors, or kids’ treats.

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Item: Three plaster bowl molds

Details: Varying sizes, for ceramic bowl making

Location: North Cully, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice find for potters or anyone learning ceramics.

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Item: Ethan Allen Tuscany glass-top coffee table with iron scroll base

Details: Beveled edge glass top, ornate iron interior details

Dimensions: 50" W × 32" D × 19.25" H

Location: Sellwood–Westmoreland, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

High-end piece that could anchor a living room.

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Item: Large bag of towels and sheet pieces

Details: Various clean colored towels, flannel and jersey sheets, and large sheet pieces good for rags

Location: South Tabor, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Useful for households, pets, or cleaning rags.

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Item: Grandfather clock

Condition: Damaged but works and has all the parts; just needs a key

Location: Northwest Lents, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

A good restoration project for someone handy.

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Item: Queen-size wooden bed frame with headboard

Details: Solid wood headboard with built-in bookcase; already disassembled; some cosmetic wear and tear; good for sanding, staining, or painting

Location: Cedar Hills – Commonwealth Lake, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Free to someone willing to pick it up.

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Item: Assorted kitchen items

Details: Free pots/pans, glasses, bowls, baking sheets, griddle, and other miscellaneous kitchen goods

Location: Bethany, Portland, OR

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice starter set if you’re setting up a kitchen or replacing older items.

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head over to the link soon — free items in Portland tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.