Portland’s science and research scene is busy right now, from clean energy modeling to hands-on clinical trials. Here are several solid roles if you like data, discovery, and real-world impact.

Employer: Bonneville Power Administration (BPA)

Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) Location: Portland, OR (on-site at HQ)

(on-site at HQ) Type: Full-time, Federal GS-11/12/13

Salary: Not listed

Work on BPA’s core power system models, using R/Python, SQL, and production cost models to simulate the Western grid, electricity prices, and policy impacts. Great fit if you have an economics degree, strong quantitative skills, and want to become a subject-matter expert in energy markets.

Employer: DNV

Location: Portland, OR (hybrid; DNV office-based 3 days/week)

(hybrid; DNV office-based 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $170,000/year (range depends on experience and location)

Lead wind resource and energy production assessments for utility-scale wind projects across North America. You’ll work with SCADA and met data, use tools like WindFarmer/Openwind, GIS, Python, AI, and mentor junior staff—ideal for someone with 5+ years in renewables or data-heavy engineering.

Employer: Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Dept. of Pediatrics

Location: Portland/Hillsboro, OR (Hillsboro Pediatrics + weekly OHSU visits)

(Hillsboro Pediatrics + weekly OHSU visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a 5-year NIH-funded trial helping Latino families with preschoolers get ready for school. You’ll recruit families, collect child and parent data in English and Spanish, and work closely with underserved communities—perfect if you’re bilingual and passionate about early childhood and equity.

Employer: Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) – Knight Cancer Institute

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the GI oncology research team supporting therapeutic interventional cancer trials. You’ll help with patient scheduling, data entry, specimen processing, ECGs, and regulatory paperwork—good entry point if you have a science background or clinical research interest and want to grow in oncology.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by city; see KPMG pay transparency page for Portland

Lead economic, statistical, and financial modeling projects for public and private clients. You’ll build and interpret complex models (using tools like SAS, Stata, Matlab, R), write client-ready reports, and help grow KPMG’s modeling suite—best for someone with 5+ years quantitative advisory experience and progress toward an advanced degree.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.