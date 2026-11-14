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Portland
📅 Build and race creative reuse karts with SCRAP PDX
2 days ago
📅 Build and race crafty karts with SCRAP PDX
Crafters are invited to design zany, one-of-a-kind karts and learn how to make working wheels and axles using creative reuse materials with SCRAP PDX.
You’ll get to:
- Build your own kart
- Learn different crafting techniques
- Discover the benefits of creative reuse
- Even race your kart at the end
This program is first come, first served and has limited space, so plan to arrive early on the day of the event to grab a spot.
Hosted by Multnomah County Library in partnership with SCRAP PDX.
More Info: Karts with SCRAP! | Multnomah County Library
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