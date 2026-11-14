📅 Build and race crafty karts with SCRAP PDX

Crafters are invited to design zany, one-of-a-kind karts and learn how to make working wheels and axles using creative reuse materials with SCRAP PDX.

You’ll get to:

Build your own kart

Learn different crafting techniques

Discover the benefits of creative reuse

Even race your kart at the end

This program is first come, first served and has limited space, so plan to arrive early on the day of the event to grab a spot.

Hosted by Multnomah County Library in partnership with SCRAP PDX.