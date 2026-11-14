Portland’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from big energy projects to real estate and infrastructure. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Portland, OR (role can be based anywhere in the United States )

(role can be based ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead environmental permitting for major natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, renewables, and carbon sequestration projects across the U.S. You’ll guide FERC-regulated projects from concept to construction, manage multi-disciplinary teams, and act as a key advisor to agencies and private clients.

Employer: Windermere Real Estate

Location: Portland, OR

Type: Full-time (must be a full-time agent)

Full-time (must be a full-time agent) Salary: Estimated commissions $75,000–$100,000 (DOE)

Client-facing role helping buyers and sellers with residential and commercial properties. Great if you’re people-focused and sales-driven—there’s mentoring, ongoing training, flexible schedule, 401(k), and 50% off real estate school (with code WCPRE50) plus 100% tuition reimbursement after your first closed deal.

Employer: AtkinsRéalis

Location: Portland, OR, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$90,000 annually (depending on skills, experience, and location)

Support major infrastructure and construction projects by reviewing drawings and 3D models, doing detailed cost estimates, and working closely with architects and engineers. Comes with a strong benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, employer-matched 401(k), PTO, and flexible work options.

If one of these roles fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.