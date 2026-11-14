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⚠️ Nov 14 Spanish Tech Help Drop-in at library canceled
3 days ago
⚠️ Spanish tech help drop-in on November 14, 2026 is canceled
The library’s Ayuda Tecnológica / Spanish Tech Help Drop-in session scheduled for November 14, 2026 has been canceled.
If you were planning to attend, there’s nothing you need to do for this date.
To find future Spanish tech help sessions or other library events, visit the Multnomah County Library events page on the library’s website.
More Info: CANCELADO / CANCELED - Ayuda Tecnológica / Spanish...
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