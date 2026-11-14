⚠️ Spanish tech help drop-in on November 14, 2026 is canceled

The library’s Ayuda Tecnológica / Spanish Tech Help Drop-in session scheduled for November 14, 2026 has been canceled.

If you were planning to attend, there’s nothing you need to do for this date.

To find future Spanish tech help sessions or other library events, visit the Multnomah County Library events page on the library’s website.