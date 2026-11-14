Puppy breath, goofy zoomies, and snuggle buddies — these Portland pups at Oregon Humane Society are hoping for a loving home. Each one has their own needs and personality, so you can find a great match for your lifestyle.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Anatolian Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Michael is a young pup who will need guidance, patience, and regular playtime as he grows. The shelter recommends training classes to help him become a model canine citizen and to build a strong bond with his new family.

He’s looking for a home that’s ready for all things puppy: training, structure, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Michael and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Fredrick is an exuberant, high-energy pup who can get easily overstimulated and mouthy when excited. He’ll do best with a calm environment and positive outlets for his energy, like training, play, and mental games.

He’s ideal for someone ready to guide a lively youngster and help him learn good manners.

👉 Meet Fredrick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier / Shih Tzu mix

Terrier / Shih Tzu mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Huckleberry is a sensitive, shy pup who can be worried about new people, new places, and touch. He prefers to take things at his own pace and needs a calm, gentle home that will let him build confidence slowly.

Puppy classes are recommended to help set him up for success and teach his people how to support a shy youngster.

👉 Meet Huckleberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Pretzel is another shy, sensitive puppy who can feel unsure about new people, new surroundings, and handling. She’ll thrive in a quiet, patient home that lets her warm up slowly and respects her boundaries.

The shelter suggests puppy classes to help Pretzel gain confidence and to teach her family how to channel puppy energy in positive ways.

👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labradoodle mix

Labradoodle mix Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Fluffy may start out a bit reserved, but with patience, he is expected to blossom and has been known to shower his favorite people with love. If you have a “dog-shaped hole” in your heart, he might be the one to fill it.

He will need to meet any resident dogs before adoption, and the shelter has a “What to Expect” handout to explain his specific needs.

👉 Meet Fluffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Terrier mix

Rhodesian Ridgeback / Terrier mix Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Lady is an active, affectionate adventurer who already knows sit, lie down, and roll over. She loves to get out and explore, go on hikes, and then soak up snuggles.

Staff say she’s like a “pony” because she stands on her hind legs for easier petting, and she’s very food-motivated, which is great for training. She’ll do best with a family that enjoys an active lifestyle and can give her plenty of exercise and attention.

👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie / Shepherd mix

Australian Kelpie / Shepherd mix Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Oregon Humane Society

Phone: (503) 285-7722

Kona is a friendly, happy, silly dog who loves big pets, lots of attention, and following her people around. She enjoys an active lifestyle and will appreciate both physical exercise and mental enrichment to work her smart brain.

She has a history of resource guarding (guarding people, food, toys, or other items), so she’ll need an adopter who can follow the shelter’s guidance and use positive training to manage this behavior safely.

👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Portland, OR area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Oregon Humane Society or calling (503) 285-7722 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.